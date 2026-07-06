Cowork Academy: Guided Claude Cowork Training, Early Admission Now Open

A guided Cowork training community that takes non-technical professionals from zero to a working Claude Cowork system, without writing code. Early-admission waitlist now open.

Cowork Academy has opened early admission to guided Claude Cowork training, a structured course and community that takes non-technical knowledge workers and business owners from zero to a working Claude Cowork system without writing code. The program is designed to deliver a working result in the member’s first session. Interest in Claude Cowork is climbing fast among people who are not developers, and many of them are stuck watching free videos that were never built for their work. The Academy has been in development since early March 2026.

Claude Cowork, the work mode in Anthropic’s Claude desktop app, lets people automate real business tasks without writing code. The hard part is not the software, it is knowing where to start. Free tutorials and developer-focused courses leave non-technical professionals to figure it out alone, and many stop before they see a result. Cowork Academy replaces that with structured training, ready-to-run plugins, and a community that keeps members moving.

Inside the Academy, members get a structured Claude Cowork course with no coding required, profession-specific persona packs for marketing, consulting, real estate, accounting, and financial services that are curated and tested to work on day one, drop-in lesson files that load straight into the member’s own Claude Cowork workspace, and a private community with a Cowork Academy certification path.

“Most people do not give up on AI because they lack tools. They give up because generic tools do not speak to their actual work,” said Michael Robichaud, founder of Cowork Academy and a digital marketing strategist with nearly three decades scaling growth for brands and clients. “We built Cowork Academy specifically for Claude Cowork so a non-technical professional can reach a real business result in the first session, with a community beside them.”

The Academy is part of a broader Claude Cowork ecosystem anchored by CoworkStack.ai, home to a custom Claude Cowork onboarding plugin built exclusively for Cowork Academy members, along with profession-specific persona packs and custom plugin development.

Cowork Academy is built for the fast-growing group of people who want to learn Claude Cowork but are not developers, including agency owners, consultants, financial advisors, real estate agents, accountants, and small business owners. Professionals can preview the Cowork Academy training for non-developers and claim founding-member access at coworkacademy.com before general enrollment opens in the coming weeks.

About Cowork Academy

Cowork Academy provides guided Claude Cowork training for non-technical knowledge workers, business owners, and professionals who want real results from AI. Founded by veteran marketing strategist Michael Robichaud and in development since early March 2026, the Academy combines a structured course, profession-specific persona-pack plugins, drop-in lesson files that run inside the member’s own Claude Cowork workspace, a private community, and a Cowork Academy certification path. Cowork Academy is an independent training provider and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by Anthropic, PBC. Claude and Claude Cowork are trademarks of Anthropic, PBC, referenced for identification purposes only. Follow for updates on LinkedIn and YouTube .

Media Contact

Michael Robichaud,

Cowork Academy

support@coworkacademy.com

https://CoworkAcademy.com

SOURCE: Cowork Academy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire