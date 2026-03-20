Courtni Clay Announces the Release of “Gracefully Assertive(TM),” a New Guide on Assertive Communication for Professional Women

A Master Resilience Coach and U.S. Army Officer introduces a practical resource focused on communication, confidence, and leadership development.

Courtni “Coach Court” Clay, a U.S. Army Officer, Master Resilience Coach, and speaker , has announced the release of her new book, Gracefully Assertive™: Mastering the Art of Assertive Communication, Gracefully. The book is now available on Amazon and offers a structured approach to communication for professional women navigating leadership and workplace dynamics.

Gracefully Assertive Full Cover

Drawing on more than 20 years of experience in the military, human resources, and coaching, Clay addresses a common challenge among high-performing professionals: balancing clarity and confidence in communication. The book presents an approach that helps readers communicate clearly and professionally without being passive or forceful.

The guide includes chapters such as “The Silent Surrender,” “Boundaries Without Apologies,” and “The DESC Formula,” each offering practical frameworks, reflection prompts, and real-world communication strategies to support intentional and effective communication habits.

At the center of the book is Clay’s G.R.I.T. Method™ (Graceful, Resilient, Intentional, Transformational), a framework that emphasizes self-awareness, emotional regulation, and consistent communication practices. The method helps readers transition from reactive or passive communication styles to structured, intentional approaches.

“The most unforgettable voice in the room is not the loudest. It is the one that speaks with purpose, poise, and clarity,” said Clay.

Gracefully Assertive™ is available in both paperback and eBook formats and is intended for professionals seeking to strengthen communication skills in leadership, workplace, and personal settings.

ORDER & LEARN MORE

The book is available on Amazon .

For more information, visit: www.iamcoachcourt.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Courtni Clay

Master Resilience Coach · Trainer · Speaker · Author

Simply Your Life Coaching: Mind, Body, and Soul LLC

Phone: 602-400-4519

Email: courtni.clay@gmail.com

Instagram: @coachcourt83

SOURCE: Master Resilience Coach

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire