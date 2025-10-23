Court of Appeals for Federal Circuit Grants ParkerVision’s Motion to Expedite Appeal in Qualcomm Patent Case

ParkerVision, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB:PRKR) announced today that the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has granted ParkerVision’s October 13th motion to expedite the appeal in its ongoing patent-infringement case against Qualcomm Incorporated and Qualcomm Atheros, Inc. (“Qualcomm”).

The court’s order provides for an opening brief by ParkerVision no later than December 1, 2025; Qualcomm’s response brief no later than January 16, 2026; ParkerVision’s reply brief no later than February 6, 2026; and scheduling of oral arguments for the next available session after briefing is complete.

ParkerVision Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Parker commented, “We are extremely pleased that the appellate court has moved so swiftly to grant our motion to expedite this appeal which we believe will correct an error made by the district court and significantly shorten the remaining timeframe to trial in this long-standing case.”

The appeal challenges the district court’s May 2025 claim construction that added a “generating limitation” to ParkerVision’s receiver patent claims – a construction the company believes contradicted the patents’ plain language, ignored prior guidance from the Federal Circuit, and resulted in a stipulated summary judgement of non-infringement by Qualcomm of ParkerVision’s receiver patent claims. The appeal is captioned ParkerVision, Inc. v. Qualcomm Incorporated, et al., Case No. 2026-1033, in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

ParkerVision, Inc. is an innovator in radio-frequency (RF) technologies used in advanced wireless communication systems. The company holds an extensive patent portfolio in the U.S. and internationally and continues to pursue licensing and enforcement strategies to protect its intellectual property rights. For more information, please visit www.parkervision.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding ParkerVision’s appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, its motion to expedite briefing and oral argument, and the timing of appellate proceedings. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs of management and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the scheduling or timing of appellate proceedings; interpretations of patent law and claim scope by the courts; and the inherent unpredictability of complex patent litigation. Additional risks are detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent filings. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believe” and “will,” and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

