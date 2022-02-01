  Couply Creates World’s-First AI Personalized Relationship Coach

Couply AI is not just another feature; it’s like having a personal love coach in your pocket.









TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#couplesapp—Couply, the award-winning relationship improvement app, unveils the world’s first personalized AI relationship coach this Valentine’s Day.

A Quantum Leap Forward in Personalized Relationship Advice

Couply AI distinguishes itself by offering coaching customized to the unique dynamics of each couple. The more the couple uses Couply, the more nuanced the advice becomes.

“We know that healthy relationships are the backbone of a happy life, but most people don’t have access to professional advice or counseling,” states Tim Johnson, CEO of Couply. “With the introduction of Couply AI 1.0, we’re able to extend a helping hand that’s sophisticated and accessible. Couply AI builds on 5 years of experience listening to 400,000 couples across 144 countries and learning about common challenges couples face. While Couply AI 1.0 is just the first step, it’s a quantum leap forward—ushering in a new era where personalized relationship advice and date ideas are available for you, targeted to you, 24/7.”

Couples using Couply AI, can gain insight on a wide range of common relationship strengths, areas of development, communication strategies, conflict resolution tools, and even romantic date night suggestions tailored to the interests of their partner.

The Couply App presents couples with personality quizzes and questions, across millions of permutations to build a “personality mesh.” These results allow Couply AI to predict some of the unique challenges they may face, as well as areas they can shine.

Relationship expert, TikTok celebrity sexpert Professor Tara Suwinyattichaiporn (California State University, Fullerton, 2.1M followers on TikTok) and Behavioural Psychological Sciences Researcher Macken Murphy (MSc Oxford, 146K followers on TikTok) were given advanced access to Couply App AI.

Dr. Tara says, “Couply AI gave me and my husband some sexy and sensual ideas based on our relationship dynamics. This is important; 57% of couples don’t feel comfortable about sex, while 89% want to be more sexually explorative with their partner. This could be a great tool to start the conversation.”

Macken Murphy says, “With all the panic around AI replacing our partners, it’s great that someone is using AI to help us keep them. Every couple needs an outside voice sometimes, and Couply’s AI has a shot at being a low cost, low risk alternative to traditional outlets for couples.”

There is a major need for personalized relationship advice. 49% of married Couples go to Couples therapy at some point, but couples wait an average of 6 years to go.

While every relationship is different, many relationship issues are the same. Couply interviewed 1300+ couples around their relationship struggles: 54% cited Improving communication, 37% spoke about a lack of quality time, romantic dates and new experiences, 33% cited not feeling understood, 24% want to be having more and better sex and 17% spoke about a lack of trust and commitment.

Couply AI gives couples personalized coaching to help improve sex, build trust and commitment and inspire dates ideas and plan new experiences together.

About Couply

Couply is the award-winning app for couples seeking to deepen their connection. Supporting over 400,000 couples in 144 countries, Couply is dedicated to using technology to help couples improve their relationship.

Download Couply on iOS or Android platforms. Discover the potential of your partnership with the world’s first AI relationship coach at www.couply.io

Contacts

Available for Interview

Tim Johnson



CEO and Founder



Couply



tim@couply.io