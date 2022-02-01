Counslr and Schlam Stone & Dolan Partner to Offer 24/7 Text-Based Mental Health Support to Attorneys

Schlam Stone & Dolan attorneys now have unlimited access to Counslr’s licensed mental health professionals through the Counslr mobile app.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#counslr—Counslr, a platform providing unlimited access to text-based mental health support with licensed counselors via mobile app, announced today its partnership with Schlam Stone & Dolan to better support the mental health of attorneys at the firm.

“It’s no secret that those serving within this industry experience grueling hours and daily cognitive demands,” said Josh Liss, CEO of Counslr. “Counslr was created to fit within anyone’s schedule, so there is no need to try to shift already demanding calendars or choose between downtime or an appointment. Our goal is to provide an easy and valuable way for those in the law field to get mental health support, when and where it works best for them.”

Finding high-caliber legal talent can be a challenge, but in today’s climate and competitive market, it can be just as challenging retaining the talent. In fact, the 2022 Report on the State of the Legal Market cautions pandemic-driven burnout has led to attrition and resignation hitting record levels among law firms.

“We are thrilled to offer Counslr to our team,” said Jeffrey Eilender Co-Managing Partner at Schlam Stone & Dolan. “Counslr is now an effective addition to our recruitment efforts, as it shows we are invested in our people. The reality is that the expectation has changed when it comes to what employees look for in a workplace, and companies that can show a vested interest in their team’s well-being, will have a better chance at keeping top talent and attracting more.”

Counslr is the only mental health support app offering truly unlimited access to licensed mental health counselors around the clock, that is completely free for participating members.

Counslr, a 24/7 text-based mental health support platform, enables users to engage in unlimited live text sessions with licensed mental health professionals from the convenience of their mobile phone. Built to help leaders more effectively support their people and make prioritizing mental health easy for everyone, Counslr is delivering on their mission to provide accessible mental health services that improve access, reduce stigma, and eliminate costs. The Counslr mobile app is available on iOS and Android. To learn more about Counslr and its services, visit counslr.com.

Schlam Stone & Dolan LLP was founded in 1981 by three former Assistant United States Attorneys for the Eastern District of New York, Harvey Stone, Richard Dolan, and the late Peter Schlam. Now well into its second generation, the firm has since grown to 30 attorneys, most of whom are former federal prosecutors or alumni of AM Law 100 firms. The company’s growth and longevity, a rarity among boutique firms, are a testament to the results it obtains for its clients, who reflect the breadth of the practice and include a diverse group of businesses of all sizes, governmental entities, and individuals, including entrepreneurs, family businesses, start ups, senior executives, officers and directors, and Fortune 500 global institutions. Schlam Stone & Dolan is not resting on its legacy of 40 years; but looking to the future. For more information visit schlamstone.com.

