Counslr and Allstar Children’s Center Partner to Offer 24/7 Text-Based Mental Health Support to Faculty

Allstar Children’s Center faculty members now have free access to Counslr’s licensed mental health professionals

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Counslr, a platform providing unlimited access to text-based mental health support via mobile app with licensed counselors, announced today its partnership with Allstar Children’s Center, to help better support the mental health of the center’s faculty.

“The COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated the burnout and stress levels that many teachers experience on any given day,” said Counslr CEO Josh Liss. “We are humbled to be able to help support individuals who play such a key role in our community.”

Even before teachers were working to adapt to the new remote classroom model presented amid the pandemic, they were expressing signs of burnout and overwhelm. The shift back to in-person class, along with COVID-19 still looming, and a myriad of other factors show reports indicating high levels of stress among teachers could result in a limited number of educators in our future.

“It is critical to be able to offer our faculty the option to care for their mental health anytime and anyplace, and that the care is coming from a licensed, and credible source,” said Elena Saitta, Director/Owner of Allstar Children’s Center. “Our teachers provide time and care for each child, and we are thrilled to offer a way for them to give themselves attention on their own terms. In partnering with Counslr we are given the ability to destigmatize and redefine mental health in the workplace by providing and focusing on solutions that help employees thrive both personally and professionally.”

“As someone who suffers from anxiety attacks, the option to reach out to a counselor at any time is my favorite part of the app,” said one Counslr user at Allstar Children’s Center. “It is easy to make appointments on the app as well, and to find a counselor that fits my needs.”

Counslr is the only mental health support app offering truly unlimited access to licensed mental health counselors around the clock, that is completely free for participating members.

For more information about Counslr or how to partner with them, please visit counslr.com.

About Counslr



Counslr, a 24/7 text-based mental health support platform, enables users to engage in unlimited live text sessions with licensed mental health professionals from the convenience of their mobile phone. Built to help leaders more effectively support their people and make prioritizing mental health easy for everyone, Counslr is delivering on their mission to provide accessible mental health services that improve access, reduce stigma, and eliminate costs. The Counslr mobile app is available on iOS and Android. To learn more about Counslr and its services, visit counslr.com.

About Allstar Children’s Center



Allstar Children’s Center utilizes a unique, innovative approach to learning by offering a structured learning environment to enhance the development of the young brain, a curriculum that compliments current educational research of the best practices in working with young children/families, and lastly, the fundamentals of sports training. It is a New York State licensed facility offering full day and half day academic programs, as well as morning and afternoon care. For more information visit allstarchildrenscenter.com.

