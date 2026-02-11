Counsel Financial Expands Underwriting Team and Adds Strategic Partnerships Role to Accelerate Growth

The expanded underwriting team and newly established strategic partnerships role enhance Counsel Financial’s capacity to deliver timely credit decisions and broaden support for both law firms and capital provider clients across the litigation finance market.

Counsel Financial, a leading provider of litigation finance solutions, announced today the addition of Jason Frank and Jaclyn Tayabji as Directors of Legal Underwriting, and the promotion of Melissa Ruggiero to Director of Strategic Partnerships. The addition of Frank and Tayabji expands Counsel Financial’s underwriting capacity and in-house team of attorneys, enabling faster credit decisions and helping the company’s capital provider clients expand their bandwidth to serve law firms with complex litigation portfolios nationwide. Ruggiero’s new role will deepen Counsel Financial’s relationships with service providers across the legal ecosystem, creating new channels for law firms to access capital solutions.

As Director of Legal Underwriting, Jason Frank evaluates complex litigation investments for the Company and its clients by assessing case strength, risk, and financial viability. Prior to joining Counsel Financial, Jason litigated mass tort cases and managed litigation support teams. He earned his Juris Doctor, cum laude, from the University of Miami School of Law and holds a Bachelor of Science, cum laude, in Finance from Florida State University. Jason is admitted to the Florida Bar and is based in Miami, Florida.

Jaclyn Tayabji also serves as Director of Legal Underwriting, analyzing and monitoring a diverse portfolio of complex litigation matters. Before joining Counsel Financial, she spent four years at a class action and whistleblower plaintiffs’ firm, and her legal analyses have been published in leading law reviews and Trial Magazine. Jaclyn earned her Juris Doctor, magna cum laude, from Boston University School of Law and holds a Bachelor of Arts from Emory University. She is admitted to practice law in Colorado and the District of Columbia.

Melissa Ruggiero has been promoted to Director of Strategic Partnerships, a newly created role reflecting Counsel Financial’s continued growth and expanding presence in the legal finance market. In this position, Melissa will focus on building and managing collaborative relationships with service providers across the legal ecosystem-including legal technology companies, consultants, and other companies who serve law firms. Her efforts will help extend Counsel Financial’s reach and create new channels for firms to access the capital solutions they need. Melissa brings 14 years of experience in the legal industry to the role, with deep expertise in funding, business development, and mass tort portfolio management.

“These appointments reflect our continued commitment to disciplined underwriting, deep legal expertise, and strategic growth,” said Nick D’Aquilla, President of Counsel Financial. “By strengthening both our underwriting and partnership capabilities, we are even better positioned to support law firms and capital partners navigating a nuanced litigation landscape, and to capitalize on the promising opportunities ahead.”

Counsel Financial is the leading provider of financial and servicing solutions for contingent-fee law firms and institutional investors engaged in litigation finance. With more than 25 years of experience and over $2 billion deployed, the Company combines legal insight with disciplined underwriting and servicing to support access to capital across the plaintiffs’ bar.

