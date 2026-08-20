Could America’s Next Critical-Minerals Opportunity Be Taking Shape? ELEKTROS Advances Review of Northern New York Lithium Property

Domestic lithium interest is growing as federal programs support U.S. mineral supply chains; ELEKTROS is evaluating a separate, preliminary property opportunity.

A Preliminary Look at a Potential Domestic Lithium Opportunity

ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), a publicly traded company, is reviewing the potential of a hard-rock lithium mining property in northern New York, close to the Canadian border. The company sees an attractive strategic reason to evaluate a domestic opportunity: a U.S.-based source could reduce the need to transport lithium materials across oceans in shipping containers, potentially lowering transportation costs and exposure to tariffs while supporting a more local North American supply chain. ELEKTROS is assessing whether the property could be a strong fit with the company’s long-term business interests.

Why Investors Are Watching Critical Minerals

Lithium-ion batteries are used in electric vehicles and stationary energy storage. Reliable access to battery materials is therefore an important consideration for manufacturers, energy developers and policymakers. A domestic lithium source, if proven commercially viable, could potentially add to future U.S. supply options. Whether that potential applies to the property under review remains unknown and would require independent geological, legal, environmental and economic due diligence.

Federal Attention Is Increasing – Without Implying an ELEKTROS Award

Reuters reported on August 20, 2026 that the U.S. Department of Energy was awarding $500 million in grants to seven companies developing domestic lithium, cobalt, battery-recycling and battery-component projects. Reuters described the effort as part of a push to strengthen supply chains tied to economic and national-security needs. These awards were reported for the named recipient companies; ELEKTROS has not announced receiving or applying for any grant, loan, government contract or military procurement.

President Trump’s Remarks on American Mining

At the American Mining Roundtable on August 7, 2026, President Donald J. Trump said: “Critical minerals are the raw materials of American strength that power everything from advanced weaponry to automobiles.” The remarks addressed critical minerals broadly and did not refer to ELEKTROS or its potential New York property.

Industry Outlook Is Not a Property Valuation

An October 22, 2026 Benzinga article referenced a Benchmark Mineral Intelligence outlook suggesting global lithium demand could more than triple by 2050, with substantial investment and additional mines potentially needed. This is a broad industry projection. It does not establish the presence, grade, quantity, recoverability or value of lithium at the property being reviewed, nor does it establish that ELEKTROS will acquire or develop it.

Patented EV Charging Technology Is a Separate Initiative

ELEKTROS is also exploring potential development relationships related to its multi-port EV charging patent, U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1. The possible lithium-property review and EV charging technology work are separate initiatives. The company is not announcing a completed prototype, patent license, customer deployment, adoption milestone or related revenue in this release.

A Due-Diligence-Driven Approach

Further review could include independent geological analysis and sampling; confirmation of title and mineral rights; assessment of environmental and permitting obligations; review of site access and infrastructure; potential processing options; logistics; financing; and possible transaction terms. Any next step will depend on what the company can establish through technical, regulatory, financial and commercial review.

A Note to Shareholders: Annual T-Shirt Giveaway

As a separate shareholder-communications item, ELEKTROS expects to announce details of its annual complimentary T-shirt giveaway within the next ten days. Shareholders are invited to stay tuned for the company’s announcement regarding timing and participation details.

Shareholder Communication and Company Outlook

ELEKTROS appreciates the attention of shareholders and market participants as it evaluates opportunities connected to North American supply chains and EV technology. Management expresses gratitude to Almighty God as the company works toward measurable progress. This announcement is provided for informational purposes.

About ELEKTROS Inc.

ELEKTROS Inc. is publicly traded on the OTC market under ticker symbol ELEK. The company’s areas of interest include hard-rock lithium opportunities, EV charging infrastructure and patented EV charging technology. ELEKTROS is currently reviewing the potential of a hard-rock lithium property in northern New York.

Forward-Looking Statements and Important Risk Disclosure

This release includes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws relating to a possible property acquisition, lithium mineralization, resources, mining, processing, transportation, tariffs, financing, prospective customers, charging technology and commercial opportunities. Such statements are based on current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. ELEKTROS has not announced an acquisition of the northern New York property, a verified mineral resource or reserve, a feasibility study, a mining permit, an operating mine, a production schedule, a refinery supply agreement or a commercial charging prototype. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to geological uncertainty; property title and mineral rights; permitting and environmental requirements; access to capital; commodity prices; processing capacity; transportation and logistics; third-party relationships; technology development; competition; and market volatility. ELEK is a speculative microcap security, and investors may lose some or all of their invested capital. Readers should perform independent due diligence and consult their financial, legal and tax advisers before making an investment decision. ELEKTROS undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact

ELEKTROS Inc. | Publicly Traded | OTC Ticker Symbol:ELEK

Phone: 786-477-9003 | Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com | Website: elektros.energy

Industry, Policy and Patent References

Reuters, August 20, 2026, “Trump administration to back US minerals projects with $500 million in grants.” https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/trump-administration-back-us-minerals-projects-with-500-million-grants-2026-08-20/

President Donald J. Trump, remarks at the American Mining Roundtable, August 7, 2026. https://rollcall.com/factbase/trump/transcript/donald-trump-remarks-roundtable-american-mining-august-7-2026/

Benzinga, October 22, 2026, “Lithium’s $100 Billion Supply Gap Hands Albemarle a Domestic Moat.” https://www.benzinga.com/markets/commodities/26/10/62523013/lithiums-100-billion-supply-gap-hands-albemarle-a-domestic-moat

U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1. https://patents.google.com/patent/US12522100B1/en

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

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