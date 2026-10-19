CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Investor Awareness Agreements

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQX:CTHCF) (“CoTec” or the “Company”) announces that it has entered into the following investor awareness agreements, each subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”).

Investing News Network

The Company has entered into an advertising agreement dated October 5, 2026, with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network (“INN”), a privately owned financial news and education publisher headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. INN will provide digital advertising on www.investingnews.com and its distribution channels, including sponsored articles, videos, email and push notifications and a targeted advertising campaign, as additional inventory under the Company’s existing INN campaign, which runs to February 27, 2027. The total cost is C$57,000 plus applicable taxes, payable in cash in advance. INN is at arm’s length to the Company and, to the Company’s knowledge, holds no interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities and has no right or intent to acquire such an interest.

BTV – Business Television

The Company has entered into a marketing agreement dated October 14, 2026, with Milky Way Marketing Inc. and Blue Sun Productions Inc. (together, “BTV”), a privately owned media and marketing company based in Surrey, British Columbia. BTV will produce an approximately two-minute video feature and one-minute promotional spot on the Company for broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, BIZ TV and FOX Business News, together with a video news release and distribution through BTV’s digital, social media and newsletter channels. The engagement is a one-time campaign and continues until the services have been delivered. The total cost is C$10,750 plus US$6,000, plus applicable taxes, payable in cash on signing. BTV is at arm’s length to the Company and, to the Company’s knowledge, neither BTV nor its principals holds any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities or has any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

No securities, options or other securities-based compensation are being issued under either agreement, and neither agreement contains performance-based compensation.

About CoTec

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQX:CTHCF) is redefining the future of resource extraction and recycling. Focused on rare earth magnets and strategic materials, CoTec integrates breakthrough technologies with strategic assets to unlock secure, sustainable, and low-cost supply chains.

CoTec’s mission is clear: accelerate the energy transition while strengthening strategic mineral supply chains for the countries we operate in. By investing in and deploying disruptive technologies, the Company delivers capital-efficient, scalable solutions that transform marginal assets, tailings, waste streams, and recycled products into high-value critical minerals.

From its HyProMag USA magnet recycling joint venture in Texas, to iron tailings reprocessing and reclamation in Québec, to next-generation copper and iron solutions backed by global majors, CoTec is building a diversified portfolio with long-term growth, rapid cash flow potential, and high barriers to entry. The result is a differentiated platform at the intersection of technology, sustainability, and strategic materials.

For more information, please visit www.cotec.ca

For further information, please contact:

Braam Jonker, Chief Financial Officer – (604) 992-5600

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the services to be provided under the agreements described above and TSXV acceptance of those agreements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Readers should refer to the risk factors in the Company’s continuous disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: CoTec Holdings Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire