CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Extension of Private Placement of Unsecured Convertible Debentures

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQX:CTHCF) (“CoTec” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”), it intends to extend the date of the final closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of unsecured convertible debentures (the “Offering”) to on or before October 15, 2026.

The Offering is for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $20 million, of which $12,059,000 was raised pursuant to the initial closing announced on September 17, 2026. The Company continues to make progress towards a second closing of the Offering. Kings Chapel International Ltd. has agreed to purchase up to $5 million principal amount of Convertible Debentures at the final closing to the extent that the Company has not otherwise secured subscriptions from third party investors for those Convertible Debentures. For further details regarding the Offering, please refer to the Company’s press releases dated August 11, 2026, and September 17, 2026.

All other terms and conditions of the Offering remain unchanged. Completion of the Offering remains subject to the receipt of all necessary approvals, including approval of the TSXV. The Company will issue a further news release upon completion of an additional closing of the Offering.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent such registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

This release does not constitute an offer for sale or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a U.S. person. “U.S. Person” and “United States” are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act, or elsewhere.

About CoTec

CoTec is redefining the future of resource extraction and recycling. Focused on rare earth magnets and strategic materials, CoTec integrates breakthrough technologies with strategic assets to unlock secure, sustainable, and low-cost supply chains.

CoTec’s mission is clear: accelerate the energy transition while strengthening strategic mineral supply chains for the countries we operate in. By investing in and deploying disruptive technologies, the Company delivers capital-efficient, scalable solutions that transform marginal assets, tailings, waste streams, and recycled products into high-value critical minerals.

From its HyProMag USA magnet recycling joint venture in Texas, to iron tailings reprocessing and reclamation in Québec, to next-generation copper and iron solutions backed by global majors, CoTec is building a diversified portfolio with long-term growth, rapid cash flow potential, and high barriers to entry. The result is a differentiated platform at the intersection of technology, sustainability, and strategic materials.

For further information, please contact:

Braam Jonker – (604) 992-5600

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements”, which involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to the Project, its mid-project update, future development, Project net present value, expected return on investment, life of mine, the ongoing Feasibility Study, the Project option exercise, the Project’s critical minerals status potential, potential for production of higher-purity iron concentrate, the Company’s participation in the industry’s transition to new production methods and the Project in general, as well as management’s expectations with respect to the Lac Jeannine investment and other current and potential future investments and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions that, by their very nature, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including, but not limited to, resource and reserve risks; environmental risks and costs; permitting requirements and delays; labour costs and shortages; uncertain supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; labour disputes and work stoppages; leasing costs and the availability of equipment; heavy equipment demand and availability; contractor and subcontractor performance issues; worksite safety issues; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather conditions; and Indigenous or social disruptions logistics and transportation availability or disruptions. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company, please refer to “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filing statement dated April 6, 2022 and in the Company’s other continuous disclosure documents, copies of which may be found under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release and are encouraged to read the Company’s continuous disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

SOURCE: CoTec Holdings Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire