CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) (the “Company“) is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed by requisite majority at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today in virtual format.

The seven incumbent directors, Julian Treger, Raffaele (Lucio) Genovese, Tom Albanese, Margot Naudie, Sharon Fay, Erez Ichilov and Robert Harward were re-elected to the Board by shareholders. The shareholders also approved the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the Company’s amended and restated omnibus equity incentive plan.

About CoTec

CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the TSXV and the OTCQB and trades under the cymbol CTH and CTHCF respectively. CoTec is a forward-thinking resource extraction company committed to revolutionizing the global metals and minerals industry through innovative, environmentally sustainable technologies and strategic asset acquisitions. With a mission to drive the sector toward a low-carbon future, CoTec employes a dual approach: investing in disruptive mineral extraction technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability while applying these technologies to undervalued mining assets to unlock their full potential. By focusing on recycling, waste mining, and scalable solutions, the Company accelerates the production of critical minerals, shortens development timelines, and reduces environmental impact. CoTec’s strategic model delivers low capital requirements, rapid revenue generation, and high barriers to entry, positioning it as a leading mid-tier disruptor in the commodities sector.

For more information, please visit www.cotec.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Braam Jonker – (604) 992-5600

