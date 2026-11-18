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Supporters of international charity Fix The World gathered around the world on 3 October for the second annual Fix The World Day, raising awareness of Australian biologist Jeremy Griffith’s explanation of the human condition.

The second annual Fix The World Day was held on Saturday, 3 October 2026, with supporters of the international charity Fix The World taking part in local gatherings and public outreach across five continents.

Fix The World Day was established as an annual international event to bring together people interested in the work of Australian biologist Jeremy Griffith and his biological explanation of the human condition.

Claire Rickie, founder of the Fix The World Centre in Kent, United Kingdom, described the purpose of the day this way: “What could be more exciting than finally understanding ourselves? We humans are conscious, thinking beings, and yet for so long we haven’t understood why we behave the way we do or why there is so much conflict in ourselves and in the world. To now have that understanding, and to be able to share it with others, is the most wonderful and meaningful thing I can imagine doing. That’s what Fix The World Day is really about – getting this life-changing understanding out to the world.”

Bill McCaugherty, a member of the Canada West Coast Fix The World Centre, reflected on the public response: “The best part of the day was simply talking with people. There was a real willingness to stop and have a conversation about why we humans behave the way we do. There’s a growing sense that something has to change, and people were genuinely curious and open to the idea that the human condition is something we can actually understand and solve. Biologist Jeremy Griffith’s explanation of the human condition provides that critical breakthrough – an understanding that has the potential to unlock real change in ourselves and fundamentally alter the trajectory of humanity.”

Griffith’s biological explanation centres on the clash between our species’ established instincts and the later emergence of our conscious, reasoning intellect, which he says produced the psychological upset underlying our destructive behaviour.

The result of this conflict between our instinct and intellect was an undeserved sense of guilt and insecurity that caused us to become psychologically defensive, angry, alienated and egocentric, the upset state we refer to as the human condition.

Fix The World’s central premise is that once the human condition is understood, humanity can finally address the underlying source of conflict and suffering, making fixing the world possible.

Griffith has spent decades presenting, explaining and expanding on his biological explanation of the human condition in a series of books, essays and presentations, most notably his 2016 book, FREEDOM: The End Of The Human Condition.

His work has received support from a number of academics and professionals. Former president of the Canadian Psychiatric Association, Professor Harry Prosen, wrote: “I have no doubt Jeremy Griffith’s biological explanation of the human condition is the holy grail of insight we have sought for the psychological rehabilitation of the human race.”

Fix The World says the annual event is intended to raise awareness of Griffith’s explanation of the human condition and encourage wider discussion of its implications.

Further information about Fix The World, Jeremy Griffith and Griffith’s biological explanation of the human condition is available at HumanCondition.com.

About Fix The World

Fix The World is an international not-for-profit organisation dedicated to promoting understanding and discussion of Australian biologist Jeremy Griffith’s work on the human condition. The organisation supports an international network of more than 80 Fix The World Centres spanning multiple countries and continents, and makes Griffith’s books, presentations and other material available online for free.

Media contact:

Damon Isherwood

Communications, Fix The World

Email: info@humancondition.com

SOURCE: Fix The World

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire