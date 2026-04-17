CORRECTION: Esther Kim-Varet Releases First TV Ad in CA-40 Congressional Race

This release corrects and replaces the previous release distributed April 17, 2026 at 6:45PM ET.

The previous release contained a spelling error in the sub headline. Please find the full corrected release below.

Kim-Varet Who Has Outraised The Combined Democratic Field 4X Launches Ad Today

On CTV And Digital Platforms To Complement Aggressive Direct Mail Campaign

First TV Ad From Any Democratic Candidate In CA-40’s Flip Opportunity Contest,

The Only House District Race In The Nation With Two Republican Incumbents

Esther Kim-Varet, leading Democratic candidate for Congress in California’s 40th District, on Friday announced the release of her new 30 second ad “Working Mom” highlighting her story as a working mom, business owner and child of Korean immigrants, who is running for Congress to clean up Trump’s chaos, corruption and crushing inflation.

The ad will run on CTV and digital devices throughout the district as part of a half million dollar paid advertising program.

To Watch The Ad Click Here

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About Esther Kim-Varet

California’s newly drawn 40th Congressional District, spanning portions of Riverside County and Orange County, is one of the most consequential U.S. House district battlegrounds in the nation. CA-40 includes the cities of Rancho Santa Margarita, Murrieta, Menifee, Lake Elsinore, Wildomar and Canyon Lake as well as parts of Mission Viejo, Orange, Anaheim and Corona.

First-time candidate Esther Kim-Varet has raised over $2.8 million to date, powered by over 60,000 individual small dollar contributions from across the nation and from every corner of CA-40. Esther is not a politician – she is a working mom of two young kids, running for Congress to restore the American Dream for all. In Congress, Esther will combat corruption, defend democracy, and fight for the middle class, small businesses, public education, and healthcare access.

CONTACT:

Esther Kim-Varet for Congress

info@estherkimvaret.com

SOURCE: Esther Kim-Varet for Congress

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire