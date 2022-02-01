CORRECTING and REPLACING zant. Announces Jim Lusk as Investor

zant., a mental health app dedicated to delivering low-cost support to college students announces Jim Lusk as an investor.

ZANT. ANNOUNCES JIM LUSK AS INVESTOR

zant., a mental health app dedicated to delivering low-cost support to college students announces Jim Lusk as an investor.

zant. believes that mental health professionals exist across a spectrum of services and conduct the work they do with the ultimate goal of supporting those struggling. They aim to use the resources they have throughout the team and investment to do something about the fragmented and broken system that exists today within the mental health industry.

According to MarketWatch, today, “one-third of Americans can’t afford therapy,” which is where zant. comes in. The revolutionary mental health app has focused its differentiation on low rates starting at $25 per session, special features to manage all aspects of finding, scheduling, paying, and having the session in one place, and offering services from life coaches, counselors, and specialists. As they continue in their fundraising efforts, zant. is thrilled to announce Jim Lusk as an investor. With extensive experience in strategic planning and business strategy, finance, and beyond – Lusk brings a wealth of knowledge to the team.

Lusk shared his enthusiasm for joining zant.: “I am proud to join zant., as it truly is leading the way in this sector of mental health in making traditional and non-traditional services accessible for all people regardless of their age, location, or financial and insurance situation.” He added, “zant.’s mission perfectly aligns with what I believe every person should have access to; high-quality mental health support without breaking the bank.”

Lusk earned his Bachelor’s degree from The Wharton School and his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Seton Hall University. His expertise in various aspects of business has been utilized in multiple executive roles since 1994 starting at the AT&T Corporation. Lusk has served as the interim CFO for Lucent, CFO for ABM Industries, and CFO for Bioscrip.

Lusk has a variety of skills which includes finance, treasury, and accounting. His expertise includes financial planning and analysis, operations, along with mergers and acquisitions activities allowing him to gain an understanding of global markets that can be applied to zant.’s growth.

“When I first met Jim, I could feel his passion and overwhelming love for people. I was not only thrilled to hear about his interest in investing himself but alongside his wife as a joint investment,” said Maggie Rose Macar, founder and CEO of zant. “Jim is and will continue to make an impact on the zant. team as a mentor and advisor, someone who is encouraging, passionate about helping others, and despite his busy schedule, makes time to meet with our team members and share his wealth of knowledge without hesitation.”

As an investor with zant., Lusk will continue to provide valuable insight into strategies that are designed to deliver lasting results that benefit this innovative mental health app, which is currently utilized by Americans around the country.

zant. launched September 1st on the iOS App Store and is now available for download on the Google Play Store for android users. To invest in zant., contact [email protected] and head to www.zant.app for more information.

zant. is a mobile app offering over 25 categories of support at low costs with discounted student and standard rates. We envision a world where mental health services are accessible, affordable, and still remain high-quality.

