CORRECTING and REPLACING The Apartment Academy Launches the Multifamily Industry’s First Operations-Focused Podcast, Featuring All-Star Lineup of Commercial Real Estate Industry Experts

The first of its kind podcast addresses the pain points in multifamily real estate operations

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Last bullet point of release issued April 29, 2021, start should read: Lease Insurance (instead of Security Deposit Insurance).

The updated release reads:

THE APARTMENT ACADEMY LAUNCHES THE MULTIFAMILY INDUSTRY’S FIRST OPERATIONS-FOCUSED PODCAST, FEATURING ALL-STAR LINEUP OF COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INDUSTRY EXPERTS

The first of its kind podcast addresses the pain points in multifamily real estate operations

The Apartment Academy today announced the launch of the multifamily industry’s only operations-focused podcast. The Apartment Academy is a 20-30 minute bi-weekly podcast featuring insights from its guests who are industry leaders, investors, vendors and technology providers, offering best practices to running efficient operations, mitigating operational risk and maximizing return on investment. The first six episodes are already available.

“Managing apartment communities is a complicated affair, and operations teams tend to be under-served with few sources of information,” said Daniel Cunningham, author and host of Apartment Academy Podcast. “The practical operational advice from industry experts will appeal to the teams out in the field as well as owners and investors seeking to understand how to grow their business and maximize profits through effective operations.”

The Apartment Academy podcast focuses on helping the operations team, including community managers, leasing agents, service managers and regional managers. The bi-weekly podcast is hosted by Daniel Cunningham, a 20-year veteran from the multifamily industry who has uniquely served as author, owner, operator and technology entrepreneur. In each episode, Cunningham gathers insights from executives at established property management companies, key vendors or other commercial real estate thought leaders who represent the pulse of what matters most to reducing operational risk and maximizing investment returns.

Initial Apartment Academy episodes released today include:

The Rent Roll Triangle featuring John Wilhoit, Vice President of Wilhoit Investment Network, which oversees 10,000+ multifamily units.

featuring John Wilhoit, Vice President of Wilhoit Investment Network, which oversees 10,000+ multifamily units. Maintenance is More than Work Orders featuring Chad Moulin, PropOps Owner and Vice President, Facilities of Goldrich Kest Management Co., Inc., which owns and manages properties throughout California including 120 apartment buildings with 13,188 units and over 11MM square feet combined of commercial, retail and industrial properties throughout the US.

featuring Chad Moulin, PropOps Owner and Vice President, Facilities of Goldrich Kest Management Co., Inc., which owns and manages properties throughout California including 120 apartment buildings with 13,188 units and over 11MM square feet combined of commercial, retail and industrial properties throughout the US. Solving Problems with Multifamily Insiders featuring Brent Williams, Chief Insider and Founder of Multifamily Insiders, the largest online networking group for multifamily professionals.

featuring Brent Williams, Chief Insider and Founder of Multifamily Insiders, the largest online networking group for multifamily professionals. How to Deal with Tough Residents/Toxic People featuring Maria Pietroforte, Consultant, Keynote Speaker, Coach and Trainer of Maria Pietroforte Consulting, who advises multifamily companies, leaders and start-ups developing conventional, military, affordable and vertically integrated communities.

featuring Maria Pietroforte, Consultant, Keynote Speaker, Coach and Trainer of Maria Pietroforte Consulting, who advises multifamily companies, leaders and start-ups developing conventional, military, affordable and vertically integrated communities. How to Improve Employee Relations featuring Jen Piccotti, Chief Learning Officer of Swift Bunny, providers of Ingage by Swift Bunny™, the apartment industry’s first event-triggered, year-round employee lifecycle feedback system.

featuring Jen Piccotti, Chief Learning Officer of Swift Bunny, providers of Ingage by Swift Bunny™, the apartment industry’s first event-triggered, year-round employee lifecycle feedback system. Lease Insurance featuring Ed Wolff, Chief Revenue Officer of LeaseLock, a leading insurtech platform for real estate which has insured over $1 billion in leases.

The Apartment Academy podcast is available to listen to and download on Apple and Android devices through sites such as Spotify and YouTube.

About the Apartment Academy Podcast

The Apartment Academy podcast is the multifamily real estate industry’s only operations-focused podcast featuring insights from industry leaders, investors, vendors, and technology providers. For those who invest in multifamily real estate or are involved in the day-to-day onsite operations of apartment buildings, this is the source for the best practices to help run efficiently, mitigate operational risk, and maximize return on investment. The bi-weekly podcast is hosted by Daniel Cunningham, a 20-year veteran from the multifamily industry who has uniquely served as author, owner, operator and technology entrepreneur. In each episode, Daniel will gather insights from executives at established property management companies, key vendors or other commercial real estate thought leaders who have their pulse on what matters most to owners and operators.

Contacts

Samantha Short



Olmstead Williams Communications



[email protected]

845-702-1136