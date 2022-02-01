CORRECTING and REPLACING OMNIVISION Unveils New-Generation Global Shutter Image Sensor for Mainstream AR/VR/MR and Metaverse

The OG0VE is a 3.0µm-pixel global shutter sensor that is 26% smaller and more than 50% more power-efficient than its predecessor

OMNIVISION UNVEILS NEW-GENERATION GLOBAL SHUTTER IMAGE SENSOR FOR MAINSTREAM AR/VR/MR AND METAVERSE

The OG0VE is a 3.0µm-pixel global shutter sensor that is 26% smaller and more than 50% more power-efficient than its predecessor

OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch & display technology, today announced the OG0VE global shutter (GS) image sensor – a small-form-factor, high-sensitivity device for AR/VR/MR, metaverse, drone, machine vision, and barcode scanner products. This new-generation image sensor is 26% smaller and more than 50% more power-efficient than its predecessor.

The OG0VE CMOS image sensor has a sensitive 3.0-micron pixel based on OMNIVISION’s OmniPixel®3-GS technology. The sensor’s global shutter pixel architecture and excellent low-light sensitivity allow it to be used for any application requiring simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM), gesture detection, head and eye tracking, and depth and motion detection. It has 640 x 480 resolution with a package size of just 3.6mm x 2.7mm and comes in a 1/7.5-inch optical format. It has very low power consumption, at less than 34mW when running at 60 frames per second (fps) with VGA.

“The OG0VE was designed to address the high market demand for the smallest and lowest-power-consuming cameras for AR/VR devices, especially because battery-powered AR/VR devices require multiple cameras for SLAM, pass-through, and tracking purposes in limited space. The OG0VE image sensor meets the needs of the market with OMNIVISION’s best GS image sensor technology,” said David Shin, staff product marketing manager, OMNIVISION. “The OG0VE is particularly suited for small-form-factor design flexibility in mainstream AR/VR/MR glasses and headsets.”

According to a report by MarketsandMarkets, the AR/VR market is expected to reach USD 37.0 billion this year and may potentially reach up to USD 114.5 billion by 2027, with a five-year market growth rate of 25.3%.1

The sensor supports one-lane MIPI D-PHY at up to 800Mbps. It comes in OMNIVISION’s CSP package or as bare die. The OG0VE GS image sensor is available for sampling now and will be in mass production in mid-2023. For more information, contact your OMNIVISION sales representative: www.ovt.com/contact-sales.

About OMNIVISION

OMNIVISION is a global fabless semiconductor organization that develops advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch & display solutions for multiple applications and industries, including mobile phones, security and surveillance, automotive, computing, medical, and emerging applications. Its award-winning innovative technologies enable a smoother human/machine interface in many of today’s commercial devices. Find out more at www.ovt.com.

OMNIVISION™, OmniPixel®3-GS, and the OMNIVISION logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of OMNIVISION. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

1 Marketandmarkets.com, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Global Forecast by 2027.

