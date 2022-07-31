CORRECTING and REPLACING Brown-Forman Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results; Reaffirms Full Year Outlook

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Schedule D Supplemental Information should read: Developed International (3%), Emerging 1%, Travel Retail 3% (instead of Developed International 1%, Emerging 3%, Travel Retail (1%).)





The updated release reads:

BROWN-FORMAN REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2024 RESULTS; REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR OUTLOOK

Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BFA, BFB) reported financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2024 ended July 31, 2023, with reported net sales increasing 3%1 to $1.0 billion (+2% on an organic basis2). In the quarter, reported operating income decreased 4% to $327 million (-6% on an organic basis) and diluted earnings per share decreased 7% to $0.48.

Lawson Whiting, Brown-Forman’s President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “As anticipated, our first quarter growth was impacted by the difficult shipment comparison from fiscal 2023, when we rebuilt inventory impacted by prior glass supply challenges. We continue to be confident in the strength of our people, our brands, and our business, and reaffirm our full-year fiscal 2024 guidance of 5-7% organic net sales growth and 6-8% organic operating income growth.”

First Quarter of Fiscal 2024 Highlights

Broad-based reported net sales growth was delivered across Emerging 3 and Developed International 3 markets and the Travel Retail 3 channel. Reported net sales declined in the United States reflecting an estimated net decrease in distributor inventories, partially due to cycling against a significant inventory rebuild during the same period last year.

and Developed International markets and the Travel Retail channel. Reported net sales declined in the United States reflecting an estimated net decrease in distributor inventories, partially due to cycling against a significant inventory rebuild during the same period last year. On a reported basis, portfolio growth was led by: The recently acquired Gin Mare and Diplomático brands which collectively increased the company’s reported net sales by 2%, New Mix RTD which delivered very strong reported net sales growth of 52% (+32% organic), el Jimador with reported net sales growth of 27% (+26% organic), and Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple with double-digit reported net sales growth of 49% (+52% organic).

Reported gross margin expanded 90 basis points.

Significant brand investment supporting the existing portfolio, the launch of Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola RTD, and the recent acquisitions of Gin Mare and Diplomático increased reported advertising expense 19% (+14% organic).

First Quarter of Fiscal 2024 Brand Results

Reported net sales for Whiskey3 products declined 1% (flat organic) led by Woodford Reserve and Gentleman Jack due to an estimated net decrease in distributor inventories, partially offset by the growth of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple and Jack Daniel’s super-premium expressions such as Jack Daniel’s Sinatra and Jack Daniel’s Bonded. While reported net sales of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey was flat, the brand led the company’s organic growth (+2%) even as it was negatively impacted by an estimated net decrease in distributor inventories in the United States.

Ready-to-Drink3 (RTD) growth continued to be driven by consumer preference for convenience and flavor. New Mix’s reported net sales increased 52% (+32% organic) propelled by higher volumes and prices along with the positive effect of foreign exchange. Reported net sales of Jack Daniel’s RTD/RTP portfolio was flat (flat organic) due to lower volumes of Jack Daniel’s & Cola as we launched the Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola RTD.

Reported net sales for the tequila portfolio increased 15% (+12% organic). el Jimador fueled the growth with reported net sales of 27% (+26% organic) driven by higher prices, particularly in the United States, and higher volumes in Colombia. Herradura increased reported net sales 1% (-3% organic) as the positive effect of foreign exchange was largely offset by lower volumes in the United States, reflecting an estimated net decrease in distributor inventories.

Gin Mare and Diplomático drove the significant increase in Rest of Portfolio’s3 reported net sales growth of 97% (+5% organic).

First Quarter of Fiscal 2024 Market Results

Emerging3 marketsgrew reported net sales 27% (+32% organic) reflecting very strong growth of New Mix in Mexico and Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey in the United Arab Emirates and Poland.

Developed International3 markets’ reported net sales increased 5% (flat organic) fueled by Gin Mare and Diplomático in Italy along with the launch of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple in South Korea. Growth was partially offset by lower volumes of Jack Daniel’s RTDs in the United Kingdom and Australia.

The Travel Retail3 channel sustained strong growth with reported net sales increasing 13% (+9% organic) driven primarily by higher volumes of Woodford Reserve as well as Jack Daniel’s super-premium expressions such as Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey.

Reported net sales in the United States decreased 8% (-9% organic). The decline was driven by lower volumes reflecting an estimated net decrease in distributor inventories, partially offset by higher prices across the portfolio led by Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey. The estimated net decrease in distributor inventories was partially due to cycling against a significant inventory rebuild during the same period last year as we continued to recover from supply chain disruptions.

First Quarter of Fiscal 2024 Other P&L Items

Reported gross profit increased 5% (+5% organic). Gross margin expanded 90 basis points to 62.7%, driven by favorable price/mix, lower supply chain disruption related costs and lower tariff-related costs, which was partially offset by higher input costs and the negative effect of foreign exchange.

Reported advertising expense grew 19% (+14% organic) driven by the launch of Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola RTD, increased investment in Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, and the acquisitions of Gin Mare and Diplomático. Reported selling, general, and administrative expenses increased 14% (+12% organic) largely driven by higher compensation-related expenses.

The company’s reported operating income decreased by 4% (-6% organic) due to the timing of higher operating expense, partially offset by gross margin expansion.

Diluted earnings per share declined by $0.04 driven primarily by the decrease in reported operating income and higher interest expense.

First Quarter of Fiscal 2024 Financial Stewardship

On July 27, 2023, the Brown-Forman Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2055 per share on its Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on October 2, 2023, to stockholders of record on September 5, 2023. Brown-Forman, a member of the prestigious S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, has paid regular quarterly cash dividends for 79 consecutive years and has increased the regular dividend for 39 consecutive years.

Fiscal 2024 Outlook

While we remain optimistic about our prospects for growth of organic net sales and organic operating income in fiscal 2024, we continue to believe trends will normalize after two consecutive years of double-digit organic net sales growth. Accordingly, we reiterate our guidance and expect the following in fiscal 2024:

Reflecting the strength of our portfolio of brands, our pricing strategy, and strong consumer demand, we expect organic net sales growth in the 5% to 7% range.

Based on the above organic net sales growth outlook, and our expectation that continued input cost pressures will be partially offset by lower supply chain disruption costs, we anticipate organic operating income growth in the 6% to 8% range.

We expect our fiscal 2024 effective tax rate to be in the range of approximately 21% to 23%.

Capital expenditures are planned to be in the range of $250 to $270 million.

Conference Call Details

Brown-Forman will host a conference call to discuss these results at 10:00 a.m. (ET) today. A live audio broadcast of the conference call, and the accompanying presentation slides, will be available via Brown-Forman’s website, brown-forman.com, through a link to “Investors/Events & Presentations.” A digital audio recording of the conference call and the presentation slides will also be posted on the website and will be available for at least 30 days following the conference call.

For more than 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Ready-to-Drinks, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers’ Craft, The GlenDronach, Benriach, Glenglassaugh, Slane, Herradura, el Jimador, New Mix, Korbel, Sonoma-Cutrer, Chambord, Fords Gin, Gin Mare, and Diplomático Rum. Brown-Forman’s brands are supported by approximately 5,600 employees globally and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit brown-forman.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Important Information on Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements, estimates, and projections that are “forward-looking statements” as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “aspire,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “envision,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expectation,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “pursue,” “see,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar words indicate forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date we make them. Except as required by law, we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors (many beyond our control) that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our historical experience or from our current expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

Our substantial dependence upon the continued growth of the Jack Daniel’s family of brands

Substantial competition from new entrants, consolidations by competitors and retailers, and other competitive activities, such as pricing actions (including price reductions, promotions, discounting, couponing, or free goods), marketing, category expansion, product introductions, or entry or expansion in our geographic markets or distribution networks

Route-to-consumer changes that affect the timing of our sales, temporarily disrupt the marketing or sale of our products, or result in higher fixed costs

Disruption of our distribution network or inventory fluctuations in our products by distributors, wholesalers, or retailers

Changes in consumer preferences, consumption, or purchase patterns – particularly away from larger producers in favor of small distilleries or local producers, or away from brown spirits, our premium products, or spirits generally, and our ability to anticipate or react to them; further legalization of marijuana; bar, restaurant, travel, or other on-premise declines; shifts in demographic or health and wellness trends; or unfavorable consumer reaction to new products, line extensions, package changes, product reformulations, or other product innovation

Production facility, aging warehouse, or supply chain disruption

Imprecision in supply/demand forecasting

Higher costs, lower quality, or unavailability of energy, water, raw materials, product ingredients, or labor

Risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions, business partnerships, or investments – such as acquisition integration, termination difficulties or costs, or impairment in recorded value

Impact of health epidemics and pandemics, and the risk of the resulting negative economic impacts and related governmental actions

Unfavorable global or regional economic conditions and related economic slowdowns or recessions, low consumer confidence, high unemployment, weak credit or capital markets, budget deficits, burdensome government debt, austerity measures, higher interest rates, higher taxes, political instability, higher inflation, deflation, lower returns on pension assets, or lower discount rates for pension obligations

Product recalls or other product liability claims, product tampering, contamination, or quality issues

Negative publicity related to our company, products, brands, marketing, executive leadership, employees, Board of Directors, family stockholders, operations, business performance, or prospects

Failure to attract or retain key executive or employee talent

Risks associated with being a U.S.-based company with a global business, including commercial, political, and financial risks; local labor policies and conditions; protectionist trade policies, or economic or trade sanctions, including additional retaliatory tariffs on American whiskeys and the effectiveness of our actions to mitigate the negative impact on our margins, sales, and distributors; compliance with local trade practices and other regulations; terrorism, kidnapping, extortion, or other types of violence; and health pandemics

Failure to comply with anti-corruption laws, trade sanctions and restrictions, or similar laws or regulations

Fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, particularly a stronger U.S. dollar

Changes in laws, regulatory measures, or governmental policies, especially those affecting production, importation, marketing, labeling, pricing, distribution, sale, or consumption of our beverage alcohol products

Tax rate changes (including excise, corporate, sales or value-added taxes, property taxes, payroll taxes, import and export duties, and tariffs) or changes in related reserves, changes in tax rules or accounting standards, and the unpredictability and suddenness with which they can occur

Decline in the social acceptability of beverage alcohol in significant markets

Significant additional labeling or warning requirements or limitations on availability of our beverage alcohol products

Counterfeiting and inadequate protection of our intellectual property rights

Significant legal disputes and proceedings, or government investigations

Cyber breach or failure or corruption of our key information technology systems or those of our suppliers, customers, or direct and indirect business partners, or failure to comply with personal data protection laws

Our status as a family “controlled company” under New York Stock Exchange rules, and our dual-class share structure

For further information on these and other risks, please refer to our public filings, including the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K and those described in future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Brown-Forman Corporation Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three Months Ended July 31, 2022 and 2023 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2022 2023 Change Net sales $ 1,007 $ 1,038 3 % Cost of sales 385 387 1 % Gross profit 622 651 5 % Advertising expenses 110 131 19 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 175 200 14 % Other expense (income), net (6 ) (7 ) Operating income 343 327 (4 )% Non-operating postretirement expense — 1 Interest expense, net 17 27 Income before income taxes 326 299 (8 )% Income taxes 77 68 Net income $ 249 $ 231 (7 )% Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.52 $ 0.48 (7 )% Diluted $ 0.52 $ 0.48 (7 )% Gross margin 61.8 % 62.7 % Operating margin 34.0 % 31.5 % Effective tax rate 23.6 % 22.9 % Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.1885 $ 0.2055 Shares (in thousands) used in the calculation of earnings per share Basic 479,079 479,353 Diluted 480,444 480,383

Brown-Forman Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in millions) April 30, July 31, 2023 2023 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 374 $ 426 Accounts receivable, net 855 872 Inventories 2,283 2,502 Assets held for sale — 135 Other current assets 289 255 Total current assets 3,801 4,190 Property, plant, and equipment, net 1,031 1,050 Goodwill 1,457 1,494 Other intangible assets 1,164 1,014 Other assets 324 338 Total assets $ 7,777 $ 8,086 Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 827 $ 761 Dividends payable — 98 Accrued income taxes 22 47 Short-term borrowings 235 389 Liabilities held for sale — 13 Total current liabilities 1,084 1,308 Long-term debt 2,678 2,687 Deferred income taxes 323 324 Accrued postretirement benefits 171 171 Other liabilities 253 258 Total liabilities 4,509 4,748 Stockholders’ equity 3,268 3,338 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,777 $ 8,086

Brown-Forman Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Three Months Ended July 31, 2022 and 2023 (Dollars in millions) 2022 2023 Cash provided by operating activities $ 173 $ 38 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant, and equipment (33 ) (49 ) Other (1 ) 5 Cash provided by (used for) investing activities (34 ) (44 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in other short-term borrowings — 153 Dividends paid (90 ) (99 ) Other (4 ) (4 ) Cash provided by (used for) financing activities (94 ) 50 Effect of exchange rate changes (14 ) 8 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 31 52 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 874 384 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period 905 436 Less: Restricted cash at end of period (6 ) (10 ) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 899 $ 426

Schedule A Brown-Forman Corporation Supplemental Statement of Operations Information (Unaudited) Percentage change versus the prior year period ended July 31, 2023 3 Months Reported change in net sales 3 % Acquisitions and divestitures (2 %) Foreign exchange 1 % Organic change in net sales2 2 % Reported change in gross profit 5 % Acquisitions and divestitures (1 %) Foreign exchange 2 % Organic change in gross profit2 5 % Reported change in advertising expenses 19 % Acquisitions and divestitures (5 %) Foreign exchange (1 %) Organic change in advertising expenses2 14 % Reported change in SG&A 14 % Acquisitions and divestitures (1 %) Foreign exchange (1 %) Organic change in SG&A2 12 % Reported change in operating income (4 %) Acquisitions and divestitures (1 %) Impairment Charges — % Foreign exchange — % Organic change in operating income2 (6 %)

See “Note 2 – Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for details on our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, how these measures are calculated, and the reasons why we believe this information is useful to readers.

Note: Totals may differ due to rounding.

Schedule B Brown-Forman Corporation Supplemental Statement of Operations Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, 2023 Supplemental Information3 Volumes (9-Liter Cases) Net Sales % Change vs. 2022 % Change % Change vs. Prior vs. Prior Acquisitions Depletions Year Shipments Year and Foreign Product Category / Brand Family / Brand3 (Millions) Period (Millions) Period Reported Divestitures Exchange Organic2 Whiskey 5.4 2 % 5.3 (4 %) (1 %) — % 2 % — % JDTW 3.7 1 % 3.7 (2 %) — % — % 3 % 2 % JDTH 0.5 3 % 0.5 (15 %) (1 %) — % — % — % Gentleman Jack 0.2 4 % 0.2 (13 %) (16 %) — % 4 % (13 %) JDTF 0.2 (5 %) 0.1 (17 %) (19 %) — % 1 % (19 %) JDTA 0.2 39 % 0.2 39 % 49 % — % 3 % 52 % Woodford Reserve 0.4 9 % 0.4 (10 %) (9 %) — % — % (8 %) Old Forester 0.1 10 % 0.1 (8 %) (9 %) — % — % (9 %) Rest of Whiskey 0.1 (13 %) 0.1 (5 %) 8 % — % — % 8 % Ready-to-Drink 5.4 — % 6.1 (4 %) 9 % — % (4 %) 5 % JD RTD/RTP 2.8 (8 %) 3.5 (13 %) — % — % (1 %) — % New Mix 2.6 12 % 2.6 12 % 52 % — % (21 %) 32 % Tequila 0.6 — % 0.6 6 % 15 % — % (3 %) 12 % Herradura 0.2 5 % 0.2 (2 %) 1 % — % (4 %) (3 %) el Jimador 0.4 1 % 0.4 11 % 27 % — % (1 %) 26 % Wine 0.4 (3 %) 0.4 (12 %) (12 %) — % — % (12 %) Vodka 0.6 (2 %) 0.6 3 % 13 % — % 2 % 15 % Rest of Portfolio 0.1 (4 %) 0.1 (17 %) 97 % (97 %) 5 % 5 % Non-branded & bulk NM NM NM NM 21 % — % — % 21 % Total Portfolio 12.6 1 % 13.2 (4 %) 3 % (2 %) 1 % 2 % Other Brand Aggregations Jack Daniel’s Family of Brands 7.7 (2 %) 8.3 (8 %) — % — % 2 % 2 % American Whiskey 5.4 3 % 5.3 (4 %) (1 %) — % 2 % 1 % Premium Bourbons 0.5 9 % 0.5 (10 %) (9 %) — % — % (9 %)

See “Note 2 – Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for details on our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, how these measures are calculated, and the reasons why we believe this information is useful to readers.

Note: Totals may differ due to rounding.

Schedule C Brown-Forman Corporation Supplemental Statement of Operations Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, 2023 Net Sales % Change vs. Prior Year Period Acquisitions and Foreign Geographic Area3 Reported Divestitures Exchange Organic2 United States (8 %) (1 %) — % (9 %) Developed International 5 % (4 %) (1 %) — % Germany 7 % (1 %) (2 %) 4 % Australia (14 %) — % 2 % (13 %) United Kingdom 21 % (1 %) (6 %) 15 % France 5 % — % (2 %) 3 % Canada (3 %) — % 2 % (1 %) Japan (83 %) — % (4 %) (88 %) Rest of Developed International 23 % (16 %) (1 %) 7 % Emerging 27 % (1 %) 5 % 32 % Mexico 44 % — % (20 %) 24 % Poland 22 % (1 %) — % 22 % Brazil 22 % — % (4 %) 18 % Rest of Emerging 20 % (1 %) 22 % 41 % Travel Retail 13 % (3 %) (1 %) 9 % Non-branded and bulk 21 % — % — % 21 % Total 3 % (2 %) 1 % 2 %

See “Note 2 – Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for details on our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, how these measures are calculated, and the reasons why we believe this information is useful to readers.

Note: Totals may differ due to rounding.

Schedule D Brown-Forman Corporation Supplemental Information (Unaudited) — Estimated Net Change in Distributor Inventories1 Three Months Ended July 31, 2023 Estimated Net Change in Distributor Inventories3 Geographic Area3 – Net Sales United States (11 %) Developed International (3 %) Emerging 1 % Travel Retail 3 % Non-Branded and Bulk — % Product category / brand family / brand1 Whiskey (7 %) JDTW (2 %) JDTH (25 %) Gentleman Jack (19 %) JDTF (17 %) JDTA 1 % Woodford Reserve (20 %) Old Forester (20 %) Rest of Whiskey 9 % Ready-to-Drink (2 %) JD RTD/RTP (2 %) New Mix — % Tequila 1 % Herradura (9 %) el Jimador 9 % Wine (11 %) Vodka (Finlandia) 6 % Rest of Portfolio (19 %) Non-branded and bulk — % Statement of Operations Line Items Net Sales (6 %) Cost of Sales (5 %) Gross Profit (7 %) Operating Income (12 %)

A positive difference is interpreted as a net increase in distributors’ inventories; whereas, a negative difference is interpreted as a net decrease in distributors’ inventories.

Note 1 – Percentage growth rates are compared to the same prior-year periods, unless otherwise noted.

Note 2 – Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information. We use some financial measures in this press release that are not measures of financial performance under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP measures, defined below, should be viewed as supplements to (not substitutes for) our results of operations and other measures reported under GAAP. Other companies may not define or calculate these non-GAAP measures in the same way. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most closely comparable GAAP measures are presented on Schedules A, B, and C of this press release.

Contacts

Rob Frederick



Vice President



Corporate Communications



[email protected]

502-774-7707

Sue Perram



Vice President



Investor Relations



[email protected]

502-774-6862

Read full story here