Corporate Training Market to grow by USD 43.86 billion (2025-2029), driven by cost-effective e-learning modules, report highlights AI-driven transformation – Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The global corporate training market size is estimated to grow by USD 43.86 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of iot and wearable devices. However, technical constraints to implement corporate training poses a challenge. Key market players include Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Blanchard Training and Development Inc., BTS Group AB, Cegos Group, Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Inc., DEMOS, Development Dimensions International Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Franklin Covey Co., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, Mind Gym Plc, NIIT Ltd., Richardson Sales Performance, Simplilearn, and Skillsoft Corp..

Corporate Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 – 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.8% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 43859.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, UK, Germany, Canada, Japan, China, India, South Korea, France, and Italy Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Blanchard Training and Development Inc., BTS Group AB, Cegos Group, Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Inc., DEMOS, Development Dimensions International Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Franklin Covey Co., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, Mind Gym Plc, NIIT Ltd., Richardson Sales Performance, Simplilearn, and Skillsoft Corp.

Market Driver

The corporate training market is thriving as businesses prioritize upskilling and reskilling their employees to meet the demands of a knowledge-based economy. Remote work and workplace learning are trending, with soft skills, diversity initiatives, and digital skills in high demand. Businesses aim to develop adaptable workforces for sustainable growth and competitiveness in a rapidly transforming business landscape. Training methods include virtual training and continuous learning, with a focus on personalization through chatbots and virtual assistants. Budget and time constraints, economic uncertainty, and organizational requirements call for efficient and effective training programs. Specialized training programs in industries like FMCG, Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, Financial Services, Professional Services, Public Enterprises, and Information Technology are essential for meeting business goals. Technological adoption, including digital tools, automation, and artificial intelligence, requires ongoing learning and development. Data analytics help measure training effectiveness and provide continuous feedback for quality improvement. Employee engagement, satisfaction, productivity, and efficiency are key performance indicators. A continuous learning culture fosters employee morale, reduces turnover rates, and enhances customer experiences.

The corporate training market has witnessed significant growth in the use of Internet of Things (IoT) and wearable devices. These technologies have become increasingly popular due to the implementation of digital solutions for e-learning. Wearable devices, such as smart glasses like Google Glass and smartwatches like the Apple Watch, offer convenience and time savings. They are used for tracking trainee attendance and monitoring performances in Internet-enabled training rooms. In collaboration with educational technologies like augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), wearable devices can create accurate, multidimensional simulations for learning and development in modern organizations. This innovative approach enhances the effectiveness and efficiency of corporate training programs.

Market Challenges

In today’s knowledge-based economy, corporate training market is essential for upskilling and reskilling employees to meet organizational requirements. With remote work becoming the new norm, workplace learning and virtual training methods have gained popularity. Soft skills, diversity initiatives, and continuous learning are key focus areas for talent development. Business goals such as performance, retention, and adaptability to digital transformation require employees to acquire new skills and competencies. Training methods, including virtual training, continuous measurement, and personalization, are crucial. Challenges include budget constraints, economic uncertainty, time constraints, and employee engagement. Training providers offer specialized programs to address these needs. Digital tools like chatbots and virtual assistants facilitate continuous learning. Technology implementations, such as learning management systems and mobile devices, enable e-learning. Industries like FMCG, Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, Financial Services, Professional Services, Public Enterprises, and Information Technology all require specialized training programs. Adaptability to technological adoption, digital skills, and literacy are essential for an adaptable workforce. Continuous learning culture, employee morale, and turnover rates are closely linked to the success of training initiatives. Data analytics and feedback ensure quality training and continuous improvement.

Corporate training solutions face technical constraints in the form of customization and integration in the corporate sector. Customization is essential as it caters to specific user requirements, reducing time and complexity. However, it increases operational costs, particularly for small-scale companies. Documentation facilitates easy upgrades, but customization’s high cost can lead to vendor support withdrawal during cost reductions. Companies require technical assistance from vendors to enhance product functionality, making it crucial for vendors to provide ongoing support.

Segment Overview

This corporate training market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product

1.1 Technical training

1.2 Non-technical training

Type

2.1 Blended

2.2 E-learning

Geography

3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Technical training- The global corporate training market for non-technical skills is projected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. This trend is driven by the increasing importance of soft skills in enhancing employee productivity and driving business success. Non-technical training encompasses domains such as leadership development, team-building, problem-solving, and management techniques. These training programs are learner-centric and focus on measurable outcomes. Organizations are increasingly investing in non-technical skills training for employees at all levels, from entry-level to senior management, to bridge the skills gap and facilitate effective decision-making. The demand for non-technical skills is particularly high in service-based industries and client-facing roles. Training providers are responding to this trend by offering mobile and online learning programs to cater to modern learners. Collaborations between organizations and training vendors are also on the rise to enhance non-technical learning and development programs. For instance, Skillsoft offers a leadership skills development program, while Vital Smarts provides a leadership training program called Influencer Training. These initiatives are expected to fuel the growth of the global corporate training market for non-technical skills during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Corporate Training Market is a dynamic and evolving industry focused on upskilling and reskilling employees to meet the demands of the knowledge-based economy. With remote work becoming increasingly common, workplace learning has taken on new meaning, incorporating virtual training methods and learning management systems. Soft skills, such as communication and problem-solving, remain essential for employee performance and retention. Diversity initiatives are a critical component of talent development, ensuring a workforce that reflects the changing demographics of the business world. Learning activities encompass technical training in sectors like Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, Financial Services, Professional Services, Public Enterprises, and Information Technology. Mobile devices and e-learning have made continuous learning more accessible than ever before. Business goals and performance are directly linked to the development of a skilled and knowledgeable workforce.

Market Research Overview

The Corporate Training Market is a dynamic and evolving landscape that focuses on upskilling and reskilling employees to meet the demands of a knowledge-based economy. With the rise of remote work and the increasing importance of soft skills, workplace learning has become a key driver for talent development. Diversity initiatives, continuous learning, and adaptability are essential for a competitive and sustainable business growth in today’s rapidly transforming world. Virtual training methods, digital tools, and technological adoption are shaping the future of corporate training. Digital skills, literacy, and specialized training programs are becoming increasingly important as businesses implement technology solutions to meet organizational requirements. Training providers offer a range of solutions to help businesses overcome budget constraints, time constraints, and work schedules. Personalization, data analytics, and continuous measurement are essential for delivering quality training that meets the unique needs of employees and drives performance and retention. In industries such as FMCG, Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, Financial Services, Professional Services, Public Enterprises, and Information Technology, continuous learning is a crucial component of operational efficiency, customer experiences, and technical expertise. Learning Management Systems, mobile devices, and e-learning are just a few of the tools available to help businesses create a continuous learning culture that fosters employee engagement, satisfaction, and adaptability. Employees with the right skills and competencies are essential for driving productivity, efficiency, and innovation in a rapidly changing business environment.

