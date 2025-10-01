Core Silver Extends High-Grade Silver-Polymetallic Sulphide Mineralization at the Jackie Target

Core Silver Corp. (“Core Silver” or the “Company”) (CSE:CC)(FSE:8ZR)(OTC.QB:CCOOF) is pleased to provide an update for the 2025 diamond drilling at the Jackie Target (“ Jackie “) at the Silver Lime Polymetallic Project (the “ Project “), central Blue Property (the “ Property “), Atlin Mining District of NW British Columbia.

Highlights

Three (3) diamond drill holes totalling 564 meters were completed at the Jackie Target in 2025 (Figure 1, Table 1).

Drilling in 2025 was designed to test a >150-meter-long, northwest-southeast trend containing significant exposures of untested and high-grade Ag-rich carbonate replacement mineralization (CRM), skarn and vein-hosted polymetallic mineralization at Jackie, and to extend known intervals of high-grade Ag-Zn-Pb-Cu mineralization to depths exceeding 100m.

SLM25-067, the first drill hole completed of the 2025 season, successfully intersected repetitive zones of argentiferous galena and sphalerite-bearing sulphide mineralization for over 150m along this trend and confirmed continuity of mineralization intersected in 2022 to 182m true depth (211m drilled depth).

In 2022, drill hole SLM22-001 successfully extended sulphide mineralization at the southeast section of the trend and intersected 21.65m of 23g/t Ag, 1.0% Zn, 1.2% Pb and 0.08% Cu from surface, including 1.25m of 215g/t Ag, 9.9% Zn, 8.9% Pb and 0.36% Cu (Figure 2).

Exposed and untested, ultra-high-grade massive and semi-massive sulphide occurrences located along the northwest section of the trend have returned exceptional surficial grades including: 1,090g/t Ag with >20% Pb, 5.73% Zn and 2.0% Cu (Sample 152027; 2021), 767g/t Ag, 48.3% Pb, 1.7% Zn and 1.12% Cu, (Sample F422175; 2024), and 583g/t Ag, 40.8% Pb, 1.24% Zn and 2.42% Cu (Sample 88262; 1990).

Holes SLM25-067 and 069 intersected zones ofclassic CRM and polymetallic veining with late fugitive calcite that are locally cross-cut and brecciated by late, mineralized pebble dykes – enhancing the target’s metal endowment.

Drill hole SLM25-068 targeted a series of sheeted, Ag-rich galena-pyrite veins hosted in a Cretaceous mafic intrusion and successfully intersected moderate-to-high density veining over 32m. Surface samples collected here in 2024 returned 216g/t Ag, 12% Pb, 0.11% Cu and 115ppm Te (F422181).

The 2025 program demonstrates that Jackie hosts multiple high-grade silver-bearing polymetallic mineralization styles across diverse lithologies, significantly expanding its potential footprint and underscoring the target’s scalability within the Blue Property. Mineralization is structurally controlled and remains open at depth and in multiple directions.

Core silver continues its drilling campaign at the Laverdiere Skarn-Porphyry Project and will provide updates as they become available.

Core Silver’s President & CEO, Nick Rodway commented “Jackie continues to demonstrate the scale and grade potential that makes the Blue Property so unique. The ability to intersect multiple styles of silver-rich mineralization at depth, directly beneath ultra-high-grade surface exposures, confirms Jackie as a highly prospective and expandable target. With the successful completion of 2025 drilling, we are further strengthening the foundation for what we believe is an emerging district-scale silver and polymetallic system capable of delivering long-term value for shareholders.”

Figure 1: Photographs of high-grade silver mineralization at surface and new sulphide mineralization intersected in hole SLM25-067 (assays pending), confirming the continuation of mineralization intersected from surface in discovery hole SLM22-001.

Figure 2: Plan view geological and diamond drilling map for the Jackie Target, highlighting high-grade silver mineralization at surface.

TABLE 1: 2025 DIAMOND DRILL HOLE DATA – JACKIE TARGET DDH ID EASTING NORTHING ELEVATION (m) TOTAL DEPTH AZIMUTH DIP COMMENTS SLM25-067 538677 6557469 1661 275 162 -60 Assays Pending SLM25-068 538677 6557469 1661 214 167 -65 Assays Pending SLM25-069 538677 6557469 1661 75 78 -45 Assays Pending

DIRECTOR RESIGNATION

The Company announces the resignation of Mr. Andrew Carne from the Board of Directors, effective immediately. The Board wishes to sincerely thank Mr. Carne for his valuable service and dedication and extends its best wishes in his future pursuits.

MARKETING UPDATE

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce that it entered into an updated consulting services agreement dated effective as of October 1, 2025, with Upswitch Media Corp. (“Upswitch”) to provide the Company with certain marketing and investor relations services to expand awareness of the Company’s business and to communicate with the investment community.

The services may include, among other things, engaging copywriters, designing ad content and campaigns promoting the Company, providing translation services, onboarding ad campaigns with publishers, tracking, organizing and executing the services through testing and analytic studies. The services will be provided and disseminated through a variety of news and investment community on-line communications channels and may further include print publications where applicable. Upswitch will commence providing the services immediately. The total amount payable is $1,000,000 (plus GST), in four equal monthly payments of $250,000 commencing October 1, 2025.

Jeff Gillis, the principal of Upswitch, is located at 2709B 43rd Ave., Suite 1013, in the city of Vernon in the province of British Columbia and will act as primary representative and service coordinator. Mr. Gillis may be contacted at 1-604-373-5875 and info@upswitchmedia.com. To the best of the Company’s knowledge, Upswitch and Mr. Gillis do not currently own securities in the capital of the Company.

ABOUT THE SILVER LIME POLYMETALLIC PROJECT

The Silver Lime Project lies in an underexplored region of northwestern British Columbia. Host rocks are primarily metasediments of the pre-Late Devonian Nisling Assemblage. These metasediments are bound to the west by the Coast Plutonic Complex, and to the east by the Llewellyn Fault. The Llewellyn Fault is a regional, metal endowed, southeast striking brittle dextral strike slip feature. Mineralization styles common along the entire length of the Llewellyn Fault are Mesothermal Au, Epithermal Au, Intrusion-Related Au, Skarn and Cu-Mo Porphyries.

The geology, mineralization and alteration observed at the Silver Lime Project are all indicative of a nearby and buried Zn-Cu-Ag-Pb-Skarn and Mo-Cu-Ag Porphyry System. Brittle to ductile high strain shear zones are common across the Blue Property, notably the Llewellyn Shear Zone and the Wann River Shear Zone. Right-lateral strike-slip faulting, most likely related to the Llewellyn Fault System, and related transfer faults are interpreted to have provided a plumbing network at the Sulphide City Porphyry Target, allowing the Sulphide City Stock and its related mineralizing hydrothermal system to generate widespread sulphide and epithermal mineralization across the Silver Lime Project. The Eocene Sulphide City System is also evidenced to have overprinted an older, Cretaceous layered mafic intrusion that outcrops at Jackie and Pike Valley.

SAMPLING, PREPARATION & QA/QC

All 2025 rock and drill core samples are transported by helicopter at the end of each field day to the core logging facility in Atlin, BC for processing. Field samples were chosen to capture homogenous lithology, alteration, mineralization, and veining. All rock and drill core samples are submitted to Bureau Veritas (BV) Labs in Whitehorse, YT. Each sample is crushed to 70% passing 2mm, then pulverized to 85% passing 200-micron mesh. All samples then undergo a 4-Acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish for a 59-element ultra trace package (Method Code MA-250), as well as fire assay by Pb collection with ICP-ES finish for Au, Pt, and Pd (Method code FA-330). Samples that hit upper detection limits for elements of interest on the primary multi-element method are further analyzed via a secondary 4-Acid digest with an ICP-OES finish (Method Code MA-370). Extremely high-grade Pb samples were analyzed via a tertiary overlimit method, GC-817.

NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 DISCLOSURE

Nicholas Rodway, P.Geo, (Licence# 46541) (Permit to Practice# 100359) is President, CEO and Director of the Company, and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Rodway has reviewed and approved the technical content in this release.

ABOUT CORE SILVER CORP.

Core Silver Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in British Columbia, Canada. The Company currently holds 100% ownership in the Blue Property Mineral Tenure, which covers a land area of 114,074 hectares (~1,140 km²). The project lies within the Atlin Mining District, a well-known gold mining camp located in the unceded territory of the Taku River Tlingit First Nation and the Carcross/Tagish First Nation. The Blue Property hosts a major structural feature known as The Llewellyn Fault Zone (“LFZ”). This structure is approximately 140km in length and runs from the Tally-Ho Shear Zone in the Yukon, south through the Blue Property to the Alaskan Panhandle Juneau Ice Sheet in the United States. Core Silver believes that the south Atlin Lake area and the LFZ has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1980’s. The LFZ plays an important role in mineralization of near surface metal occurrences across the Blue Property Mineral Tenure. The past 50 years have seen substantial advancements in the understanding of porphyry, skarn, and carbonate replacement type deposits both globally and in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle. The Company has leveraged this information at the Blue Property Mineral Tenure to tailor an already proven exploration model and believes this could facilitate a major discovery. Core Silver is excited to become one of Atlin Mining District’s premier explorers where its team believes there are substantial opportunities for new discoveries and development in the area.

