CoPilotXR Uses Ultimatte 12 4K for XR Virtual Productions

Fremont, CA, USA – Tuesday, March 5, 2024 – Blackmagic Design today announced that CoPilotXR, a tech company that specializes in extended reality (XR) virtual production, relies on Ultimatte 12 4K real time compositing processors to develop custom, user friendly XR workflow solutions for its clients, making XR productions more widely achievable for productions of all sizes. Since implementing the Ultimatte 12 4K, CoPilot has been able to save 10 hours per project for its clients by removing the need for extra editing and keying in post.

Based in Winnipeg, Canada, CoPilot originally started as a film production company specializing in commercial video production. Since then, the company has broadened its scope by dedicating 90 percent of its business development focus toward virtual production and AI related solutions. Becoming experts in the field of XR, CoPilot offers a variety of services to clients, from consultation to the physical construction of XR LED stages. Its clientele includes ExxonMobil, the Government of Canada, and Mo-Sys Engineering. In addition, the CoPilot team produces its own YouTube channel, also called CoPilot, to educate a broader audience on affordable yet reliable equipment needed for XR productions.

“Our mission is to make virtual production accessible to everyone,” said CoPilot’s Director of Virtual Production Austin MacKay. “You don’t need to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to create immersive live environments; this can be done at home, at your business, or at a studio. The Ultimatte 12 4K is the perfect example of the gear that makes that happen. We use it for a significant portion of our efforts, especially for green screen XR virtual production solutions.”

After implementing an Ultimatte 12 4K into its studio workflow, along with HyperDeck Studio 4K Pro broadcast decks and DeckLink 8K Pro capture and playback cards, CoPilot witnessed a remarkable improvement in its production process. The CoPilot team utilizes the power of the Ultimatte 12 4K to effortlessly generate real time visuals, seamlessly keying out the green screen. This enables the crew to visualize background elements and adjust lighting and actors on the fly. While recording, the combination of the Ultimatte 12 4K and the HyperDeck Studio 4K Pro captures the visuals in their final form, negating the labor intensive task of green screen keying in post and saving valuable time.

“Before implementing the Ultimatte 12 4K, a single video could take anywhere from two to ten hours to chroma key. With the Ultimatte 12 4K, there is almost zero time spent keying,” shared MacKay. “Depending on the complexity of the project, you can save two days of editing time with a single click of a button.”

MacKay praised the Ultimatte 12 4K for its user friendliness, stating that anyone on his team can use it, regardless of their level of editing experience.

“Our team is trained in a multitude of tools, including Unreal Engine 5. However, the best part about the Ultimatte 12 4K is that it is truly plug and play; you don’t need to be a professional editor or environment artist to be able to use it to its full potential for your creative projects. Once the Ultimatte 12 4K is set up for one environment, you can shoot on green screen all day. You have the backgrounds live, moving, and connected, truly creating an XR virtual environment,” noted MacKay.

In addition to implementing an Ultimatte 12 4K in its studio, CoPilot also utilizes numerous Ultimatte 12 4Ks for client projects, most recently creating a green screen virtual production setup with four units. “Multi camera green screen virtual production is becoming increasingly more accessible and affordable, especially for live productions. Companies and studios of all sizes are reaching out to CoPilot about how to build this for them, and Ultimatte 12 4Ks are at the center of that,” concluded MacKay.

Press Photography

Product photos of Ultimatte 12 4K, HyperDeck Studio 4K Pro, DeckLink 8K Pro, and all other Blackmagic Design products are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/media/images.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com