Coolizi Cooling ACE Reviews: Don’t Buy Until You’ve Read This

Hi, Today, I will be sharing my honest review of Coolizi Cooling ACE, A Powerful portable AC that is changing the way we cool homes and the general idea of how we will see portable AC. This innovative device is perfect for cooling your personal spaces, it is safer, and more economical though there are rumours that it is another rebrand smuggled in the United States to rip off desperate customers.

Is Coolizi Cooling ACE Scam? Truly, it is not as it has helped thousands of people beat the heat while slashing their electric bills though there is some hype like it cools in minutes, the fastest cooler, more powerful etc, most of these claims are marketing strategies to make more sales even when the reader might need another brand.

So with this in mind, I’m going to share all the information I know about it, why it is trending, its prices, pros and cons, and when you need it and when to stay clear. Truly, we all have faced the heat, run our central ac, feel the joy and pay the bills. Portable AC has been in the market with false claims even when it is obvious that most of them are just a box with a fan, a leaky tank, and fake testimonials. Be guided why you rush to cut corners.

What they say about this: Cool down any space in seconds, compact, lightweight, portable, versatile for different uses, whisper-quiet operation, cost efficient, and maintenance free operation.. how possible, let’s find out. It is still available on the official website so you can easily order one if you consider trying it. I also share my reviews on some portable ac available in the United States so don’t mind…

What Is Coolizi Cooling ACE (Coolizi Cooling ACE Reviews)

Coolizi Cooling ACE is a cutting-edge cooling system designed in the United States with the aim of cooling homes without over reliance on a central air conditioner that appears expensive to run, requires frequent maintenance, use hazardous substances etc.

Like most portable AC on sale now, Coolizi Cooling ACE is battery powered with a minimum of 8 hours runtime. It uses a safe and fast charging protocol which allows users to fast charge it without damaging the battery chemistry. Also, it is lightweight and still has more capacity to run it all night.

Coolizi Cooling ACE is designed by a team of engineers from Silicon Valley. After protracted research, they came up with a bladeless design that is changing the cooling industry. This idea is unique, more powerful, safer, energy efficient and completely free from maintenance. It can cool a room faster but not as fast as most people claim. It is becoming popular and looks like a must-have this summer that is predicted to be the hottest.

Being extremely quiet, the manufacturer ensures its noise figure is only 20dB, so it is barely noticeable which makes it the best option for light sleepers in the bedroom during those warm summer nights. With Coolizi Cooling ACE, users don’t have to wait for hours for the cold to finally reach you with sweat running down your face. Unlike most ac in the market, it reduces the heat and blows a breeze of ice-cold air in your personal space, consuming little energy in the process.

Coolizi Cooling ACE is a versatile cooling system. It can be installed vertically, horizontally and can even mount on a wall or placed on a table. Its futuristic cooling technology puts it miles ahead of others.

Coolizi Cooling ACE offers rapid cooling with different cooling modes (Cool Mode, Chill Mode, Freeze Mode) as per requirement. It is powerful but not as a central cooling system. Ideally, it is advertised as a personal space portable cooler due to its limited power. It uses advanced evaporative cooling technology, it filters air, making it healthier and easier to breathe. It is easy for anyone, simply mount it on the wall or place it on your desktop and press the start button. That’s it, you will enjoy the sensation of cold air blowing directly onto you.

Coolizi Cooling ACE is a perfect solution to help you stay comfortable and relaxed during hot and humid weather conditions, especially in places where the heavy traditional conditioning systems are not available or just too expensive to run. It is far more effective when compared to similar products. Its rechargeable, lightweight design, compact, bladeless design, and high durability makes it a top-notch choice this summer.

Coolizi Cooling ACE is really a standout option in the market crowded with low quality brands that come with leaky tanks, make loudable noise, consume more electricity and don’t cool air. Its advanced evaporative technology and air filtration system makes it a brand to beat this summer. It is a great option but other brands are still selling. Don’t Buy if you aren’t completely thrilled.

Currently, Coolizi Cooling ACE is available on the official website at discounted prices. Many units have been sold though some people still prefer other brands like ChillWell 2.0 Portable Air Cooler.

Key Highlights (Coolizi Cooling ACE Reviews)

Cools rooms down by 30°F in seconds

Multiple fan speeds – Cool, Chill and Freeze

Whisper quiet operation at only 20 dB

No-leak durable water tank

Operates for hours on built-in battery

Weighs only 1 pound for portability

Costs pennies a day to run

Rated 5.0/5 by customers

Features (Coolizi Cooling ACE Reviews)

Coolizi Cooling ACE is designed with multiple features that make it a standout choice in the market packed with many different brands.

Here are some of the features as advertised by the manufacturer:

Three Cooling Mode: Coolizi Cooling ACE comes with 3 cooling modes to enhance your cooling experience all summer long. The cool mode blows a relaxing cool breeze, chill mode cools you down on a moderately hot day while freeze mode cools you down instantly, even on the hottest summer day. Cool mode, chill mode and freeze mode can be activated by pressing a button marked 1, 2, and 3 respectively.

Battery Powered: Coolizi Cooling ACE is powered by a built-in rechargeable battery. It can be recharged via a USB-C cable from the USB adapter. When fully charged, it can run up to 8 hours on a single charge.

Advance Air Filtration System: Coolizi Cooling ACE filters air, makes them more healthier to breathe unlike some brands that just cool the air.

Humidifier: Coolizi Cooling ACE adds moisture, helping to instantly eliminate dry air. Dry air can be of health concerns as it has a negative effect on respiratory health, Coolizi Cooling ACE helps you keep this in check. It is one thing to enjoy cool air and it is another thing to enjoy cool non dry air because you definitely want a breeze of fresh air which is great for relieving dry air.

Others (Coolizi Cooling ACE Reviews)

Magnetic Levitation

Turbine Vacuum

Sound-absorbing fiber

No fan blades

How To Use Coolizi Cooling ACE (Coolizi Cooling ACE Reviews)

Using Coolizi Cooling ACE is very simple. There’s no installation process to worry about. Simply place it on your desktop (or mount it on the wall) and press the start button. That’s it! You will enjoy the full benefits of a central air conditioner instantly. Switch from different cooling modes from the button labeled 1, 2, and 3.

What Makes Coolizi Cooling ACE Better

Coolizi Cooling ACE is an advanced air cooler with advanced features. It has an edge in many areas when compared with most portable air conditioners in the United States. In terms of noise, no need to worry as its bladeless design and upgraded motor ensure its noise is only 20dB and is barely noticeable at all speed settings.

Coolizi Cooling ACE Is also more energy efficient. It consumes 40% less energy than most similar air coolers yet it cools faster. 98% buyers recommend it to their friends and families with everyone seeing more savings.

Why Is Coolizi Cooling ACE Recommended In The United States?

Coolizi Cooling ACE is a top-tier portable air cooler with 5 star reviews in the United States. It has been used by many people with no negative reviews. The manufacturer still offers it with a 30-day money-back guarantee on all orders to remove any risk.

Here is one of the reasons why it is selling like a hot cake this summer:

Durable Construction: Coolizi Cooling ACE is designed with quality materials to ensure that it can survive rough handling, lasting for several summers.

Portable and Compact: Coolizi Cooling ACE is designed by teams of experts and compactness is a priority. It can be used in rooms, offices, kitchen etc.

Cordless: Coolizi Cooling ACE eliminates the hassle of untidy connection cables which can cause accidents.

Chemical Free: Coolizi Cooling ACE was designed bearing in mind the health of intended users. It doesn’t use any chemicals, so it is extremely safe to use.

Air filtration System: Coolizi Cooling ACE also filters the air to ensure that the air released to users is clean and free from impurities.

Ultra Quiet: Coolizi Cooling ACE uses absorbing fiber design ensuring that it operates noiselessly. It has an upgraded motor and bladeless design which makes it operate quietly with its noise level at 20dB.

Pros (Coolizi Cooling ACE Reviews)

Powerful and Energy-Saving: Coolizi Cooling ACE delivers chilling airflow while saving 40% more energy compared to other similar air coolers in the market.

Versatile Uses: Coolizi Cooling ACE can be put horizontally, vertically or hang on the wall.

Affordable: Coolizi Cooling ACE is an affordable option in the market and the manufacturer offers more discounts when buying multiple units.

Safer: Coolizi Cooling ACE is extremely safe to use. It was upgraded to bladeless design and uses no hazardous substances.

Space-Saving Design: Featuring a compact size, Coolizi Cooling ACE is built for tight spaces like nightstands and office desks.

Cons (Coolizi Cooling ACE Reviews)

Limited Power: Compared with the central cooling system, Coolizi Cooling ACE is Limited in cooling capacity. It can’t cool larger spaces; instead, it offers a personal cooling solution.

Limited Stock: Due to high demand, the manufacturer is running out of stock which means that most people might end up not getting it.

Available Online: Coolizi Cooling ACE is available online, on the official website only so most people who aren’t comfortable with online shopping will miss out and there are a lot of similar products sold online, buying from the wrong people means getting another device.

Who Needs Coolizi Cooling ACE?

Coolizi Cooling ACE is needed by many people. In the United States, it has been used by:

Homeowners: Homeowners looking to chill their personal spaces without paying more on central air conditioners have been switched to Coolizi Cooling ACE due to its energy efficient design.

Students, Office workers, and small businesses all have been using Coolizi Cooling ACE to cool their relevant spaces without having to worry about cranking their energy sucking air conditioner.

False Claims (Coolizi Cooling ACE Reviews)

Extremely Powerful: Don’t be fooled, this unit is mainly for your personal space. I don’t see it cooling every corner simultaneously. I recommend one unit for one person or use it in a medium sized room.

Air Conditioner or Portable Air cooler?: Coolizi Cooling ACE is not an air conditioner, it is an air cooler though many people mistakenly called it an air conditioner. Be careful of people trying to confuse you with this.

Noiseless: Not really ultra quiet from my experience during operation though it is not that annoying but you need to consider this while shopping.

Cool in seconds: Sincerely speaking, it is one of the fastest portable cooling devices we have used but don’t expect it to chill your room within seconds. Cooling starts a few minutes of turning it on and cooling time depends on the ambient temperature, and humidity

Is Coolizi Cooling ACE Worth The Hype?

Coolizi Cooling ACE is the number one consumer choice this summer after thousands of reviews from satisfied customers. It cools the air much faster, and uses less energy. Plus its bladeless design and upgraded motor design, it cools with a different approach. Users have seen real savings without sacrificing their cooling comfort. It is obvious that it has come to stay. It provides unparalleled cooling-off experience to beat the heat. Truly, it doesn’t have the cooling power a traditional central air conditioner has but it offers all the benefits in an eco-friendly and economical form.

Prices (Coolizi Cooling ACE Reviews)

1x Coolizi Cooling ACE, Personal Pack cost $89.98

2x Coolizi Cooling ACE, Useful Pack cost $149.99

3x Coolizi Cooling ACE, Best Pack cost $169.97

4x Coolizi Cooling ACE, Family Pack cost $199.99

However, these are discounted prices and available for a limited time only. The manufacturer can remove the discount anytime without notice so always check the price in the official sales page.

Shipping and Delivery

The manufacturer handles the entire shipping process. Like before, all orders are shipped from a United States warehouse and it will arrive within 2 to 5 business days. Customers pay $9.99 shipping fees. From experience, there’s no sloppy thing in their shipping and handling, the product arrived as seen and the packaging is unique.

Return Policy

The manufacturer offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on all orders. Simply email them and your refund will be processed though you have to return it to return the facility address provided.

Customer Reviews In The United States

J. Jones, Houston, TX

“Purchased this to help cool down my kid’s bunkroom in our RV. This cooler has nice airflow, is quiet, and in general it does what it is supposed to. The best part is that it is ready to go straight out of the box! Plug in and off it goes. Excellent value for money”

B. Green, Atlanta, GA

“Strong, easy to use, and definitely lowers the temperature in the room. It has a white-noise kind of sound even at the highest settings so it’s more soothing than anything else. No annoying noises. The best mini cooler I’ve tried. I highly recommend it!”

G. Murphy, Boston, MA

“I tend to run hot and my coworkers that share an office with me are always cold, so this helps me stay cool at work. It is quiet so noise is not disruptive and because of the design, it doesn’t blow air into my phone so that I sound like I am in a wind tunnel.”

Final Thought (Coolizi Cooling ACE Reviews)

Based on verified reviews, Coolizi Cooling ACE is an outstanding air cooler with advanced features, durable materials, and flexible cooling settings. It is easy to use, faster than most brands though mainly used as a personal space cooler unlike central air conditioners that cool everywhere. From my experience I can say it is worth it if you are looking to cool your personal space this summer.

