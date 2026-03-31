Coogan Smith LLP Launches Holiday Readiness Checklist for Local Families

Attleboro firm urges simple steps on wills, winter safety, and scam prevention as the community heads into Christmas and the New Year

Coogan Smith LLP is asking Attleboro area residents to take one evening this season to protect their families. The firm released a short Holiday Readiness Checklist that covers three topics that surge in December and January: basic estate documents, winter property safety, and end of year scams.

“People are busy and tired by December,” said a partner at the firm. “One focused hour at the kitchen table can save months of stress later. Our checklist is simple on purpose.”

The firm points to four patterns they see every winter:

Many households still lack a will or health care proxy. National surveys show about one in four adults has a will. That leaves families guessing during hard moments. Winter storms raise risk for falls, car crashes, and property damage. A little planning reduces injury and insurance problems. Scam and fraud reports rise after the holidays. Gift card cons, fake charities, and invoice schemes target both seniors and small businesses. Beneficiary designations are often out of date. A five minute check can prevent costly mistakes.

“December is the best time to fix small things that become big things in February,” said an attorney from the trusts and estates team. “We see the same preventable issues every year.”

The Holiday Readiness Checklist

1) One page family map

Write one page that lists key contacts, accounts, and where documents live. Include who will speak for you in a medical emergency and who handles bills if you are out of action. Tell one trusted person where to find it.

2) Core documents

If you do not have them, schedule time to sign a will, a durable power of attorney, and a health care proxy. If you already have them, check dates and contact info. Replace anything you cannot find.

3) Beneficiaries and titles

Log in to retirement accounts, life insurance, and payable on death accounts. Confirm names and percentages. Make sure your plan and your titles match what you want.

4) Winter safety basics

Stock ice melt near each entrance. Check handrails and outdoor lighting. Place a small flashlight and a phone charger in every car. Review your auto and homeowners deductibles before storms arrive. Take five photos of your home today for a quick inventory.

5) Social gatherings and safe rides

Hosts should set a clear end time, offer rides, and keep non alcoholic options on the table. Drivers should plan a ride before the first drink. Teens should know they can call home for pickup without a lecture. Write that promise down.

6) Scam shield

Use a simple script for surprise calls and emails. Say, I do not make payments or share data from incoming contacts. Then hang up and call the company using a number you trust. Never pay a stranger with gift cards, crypto, or a wire. If a charity asks, request a written pledge and verify the organization name before giving.

7) Business year end

Small employers should confirm payroll tax filings, check contractor versus employee status, and renew certificates of insurance for vendors. Pull a short contract list and mark anything that auto renews on January 1.

“Last year we helped a local senior who almost lost $3,000 to a fake utility bill,” said a firm associate. “She paused, called the number on her old statement instead, and learned it was a scam. That one habit prevented a loss.”

Why this matters now

December and January are high volume months for probate filings, slip and fall claims, and contested credit card charges. Cold weather, travel, and family gatherings increase the chance that a plan will get tested. The firm’s attorneys say preparation beats reaction every time.

“We want people to focus on their holidays, not their headaches,” said a litigator from the team. “Clear documents and small safety checks make the season easier for everyone.”

What residents can do tonight

Print the checklist and complete items 1 through 3

Put a small bag of ice melt by the front step and test your porch light

Add your insurer, road service, and doctor to your phone favorites

Write down one friend or neighbor who can be a backup contact

Save a simple scam script in your notes app

“If you only do one thing, write the one page family map,” said a trusts attorney. “List who calls the doctor, who pays the bills, and where the key papers are. Your family will thank you.”

Community support and reporting

If you suspect fraud, contact your bank right away and report to consumer protection hotlines. If someone is hurt in a fall or a crash, seek medical care first and take a few photos of the scene when safe to do so. If a loved one passes, gather mail, secure the home, and make a short list of accounts before touching assets.

“Small systems prevent big problems,” said a partner at Coogan Smith LLP. “The holidays are a good moment to set those systems.”

Set a 60 minute household meeting this week. Finish the family map. Check beneficiaries. Place ice melt and a flashlight by each door. Share the scam script with a parent or neighbor. The goal is not perfection. The goal is fewer surprises when the year turns.

For general questions or to schedule a meeting, contact the firm at 508 222 0002 or visit 144 Bank St, Attleboro, MA 02703.

About Coogan Smith LLP

Founded in 1946, Coogan Smith LLP is the oldest full service law firm in Attleboro. The attorneys serve individuals, families, businesses, and nonprofits across southern New England with matters involving estate planning, probate, real estate, land use, business law, civil litigation, family law, and more. The firm is committed to practical counsel and community service.

Media Contact

https://coogansmith.com/

144 Bank St

PO Box 2320

Attleboro, MA 02703

Phone: 508-222-0002

Fax: 508-222-9095

SOURCE: Coogan Smith LLP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire