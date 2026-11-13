Converge.AI Shows How Industry Experts Turn Everyday Problems into Working Software

A London music teacher and a Colombian padel player use business AI to build products from firsthand experience

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — A piano teacher who spent 12 years watching colleagues burn their evenings on lesson prep. A padel player who spent five hours waiting for a court reply. Neither had an engineering background. Both used Enter, part of the Converge.AI platform, to turn a problem they knew inside out into working software with real users. Their stories illustrate what business AI looks like when the people closest to a problem can build the solution themselves.

How did a music teacher build a teaching platform without coding?

Kenton Reid taught piano and drums in London schools for 12 years. Colleagues regularly asked him to arrange performance pieces because they lacked hours to prepare, organize and find quality resources for each student. Working largely independently with Enter for over three months, Reid built KR Piano Club: an interactive platform featuring a real-time MIDI player, self-marking quizzes, scheduling and attendance tracking. GCSE music students have been testing it, and payments are being integrated, with wider access planned over the next 6 to 12 months.

“The moment that stands out most was seeing my first real version of KR Piano Club actually working. That was the moment I realized, ‘I can actually build this.'”

How did a padel player cut court bookings to about 30 seconds?

In Colombia, 27-year-old Julián played padel three times a week at Padel Manacor, where booking a court meant sending a WhatsApp message and waiting three to five hours for a reply. He described the booking workflow to Enter in Spanish and built a reservation system without any software engineering background. After the club shared it with a community of around 300 members, 35 customers had registered by mid-September. Padel Manacor became his first paying client, with three more merchants following.

“I can make a reservation in 30 seconds. I’m so proud I was able to create that with you.”

From firsthand problems to full-stack products

Reid and Julián followed the same path: spot a friction you live with every day, describe it in plain language, and ship a product to the people who share that problem. Enter’s plan, preview and publish workflow let both move from idea to working software without handing the build to an outside team, while its full-stack capabilities handled databases, user accounts and payment integration under one roof.

Enter is one of four products on the Converge.AI platform. It helps you build, launch, and distribute the software that powers your business. Covey is an AI business partner that unites human teams with agent teams. Framia is an AI-native creative platform for marketing and film production. Combos is where anyone builds and plays games and interactive entertainment. All four share one account, a common foundation of data and assets, and shared business context, from brand guidelines to team knowledge.

“The next wave of useful software will come from the people who understand the problem firsthand,” said Oliver Zhang, Founder and CEO of Converge.AI. “When those people can work with AI to turn what they know into products others can use, that is the shift from individual intelligence to institutional intelligence.”

The full Converge.AI platform launch is planned for early-December.

About Converge.AI

Converge.AI is an AI-native technology company with a global team spanning Singapore, the United States, China and other locations. It is building an AI-native Work & Business Platform that brings teams, shared business context and AI agents together to drive real business growth. Designed for small and medium-sized teams as well as individuals, the platform spans software development, marketing and film production, games and interactive entertainment, and business collaboration.

Media Contact

Eric Zhang

ericz@converge.ai

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SOURCE Converge.AI