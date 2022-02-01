Control and Create Revolutionary End-To-End AI-Generated Voice Models with Moises.ai 

Artists, organizations, and labels can take control over AI-generated voice synthesis with Moises.ai, by detecting or creating voices.

AI-powered models can sound just like popular artists, including Drake and the Weeknd, and have been used to create unauthorized new songs (much to the artist’s and label’s distaste). Moises.ai has developed two new AI-powered models, one of which can detect these synthesized voices and flag them for rightsholders, while the other generates synthetic voices, powered by the sounds of real artists.

Moises.ai has been trusted to help artists, music organizations, and labels make the most of their sonic identity since 2019. Now, Moises.ai is expanding this service with synthetic voice detection and voice replication, two different services now necessary for those utilizing AI. Voice replication gives complete end-to-end control over an artist’s AI-generated voice models and maximum security, offering two levels of control to artists, family, or businesses managing a late artist’s estate. Rightsholders can use AI voice detection to find tracks that employ synthesized voices.

With voice replication powered by Moises.ai, rightsholders can require select producers to submit tracks for processing and then see all results submitted before they are distributed or shared publicly. They could also simply share a model with select partners or producers, granting more creative freedom to generate and release on their own. This places fewer restrictions and hands more creative freedom to the producer, while the rightsholder still retains the ability to see the results of use.

“Moises.ai is uniquely positioned to revolutionize the field of AI voice synthesis, detection, and revival, thanks to our acute focus on high fidelity and fine-tuned AI models that deliver the most precise and highest quality output available in the market,” says CEO and co-founder of Moises.ai Geraldo Ramos.

Moises is one of the only companies focusing on voice synthesis for singing, and unlike other companies, is sourcing their own dataset through partnerships with studios and artists. Using professional audio equipment to record original hi-fi audio at the source, producers will get the highest quality results from their AI model.

With state-of-the-art technology already in action, a suite of AI tools, and an extensive background in deep learning, Moises.ai has dramatically reduced the time, effort, and experience required to engage with AI tools and incorporate them into workflows. Artists and organizations can now access an exceptional hi-fi model in less than 24 hours, providing unparalleled convenience for those who seek to harness AI voice synthesis or revival for their projects. Moises.ai has also recently launched a drag-and-drop, no code, DIY AI interface to the public, called Orchestrator, to support stem separation or lyric transcription using AI.

This cutting-edge technology offered by Moises presents a wealth of possibilities, not only in the music industry, but also in film and entertainment sectors. Supported by AI voice synthesis, Moises allows famous characters and artists to perform in multiple languages, creating immersive multilingual experiences for audiences around the globe. Voice revival also has the power to honor artists who have passed away, by modeling their voices using AI. These models can be used to breathe fresh life into timeless classics, unveil lost treasures, create new works, find new fans, or protect the digital identity of artists’ most precious asset.

“When channeled properly with care and attention, AI voice synthesis can reshape the way media impacts audiences everywhere,” adds Matt Henninger, VP of Sales and Business Development. “Moises.ai works directly with artists, organizations, and labels to make sure this tech serves them in all the right ways.”

About Moises

Based in the US and Brazil, Moises is the complementary AI mobile and web app that empowers people to make and support better music. Founded by Geraldo Ramos, Eddie Hsu, and Jardson Almeida, three music loving tech innovators from Northeastern Brazil, Moises has developed industry leading tools, powered by AI, that democratize access to advanced music tools previously only available to audio professionals. With Orchestrator’s drag-and-drop interface, businesses can test novel concepts and seamlessly implement at scale. A suite of other tools supports the musical efforts of 30M users, complementing their creative process so they can spend more time making the music they love. All tools are backed by extensive research into how music and AI interact and how AI can best serve music makers of all levels. It has become a go-to part of many musicians’ learning, composing, and mixing process. Learn more at moises.ai.



Get in touch with Moises here for more information on Moises.ai’s AI solution or voice cloning capabilities and how it could fit your needs.