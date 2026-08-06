Continental Properties Begins Construction on Authentix Gaines, a 336-Home Apartment Community in Gaines Township, Michigan

Marks Continental Properties’ Fifth Community in the Grand Rapids Market, Expanding Its West Michigan Portfolio Amid Continued Demand for High-Quality Rental Housing

Continental Properties announced the groundbreaking of Authentix Gaines, a 336-home apartment community in Gaines Township, Michigan, as the company continues to expand its Authentix Apartments portfolio in growing markets across the country. Located near the southeast quadrant of Hanna Lake Avenue and M-6 in the Grand Rapids metropolitan area, the garden-style community will offer studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans featuring open-concept layouts and stainless-steel appliances.

Authentix Gaines marks Continental’s fifth community in the Grand Rapids market, building on the company’s established presence in West Michigan and its continued investment in quality rental housing throughout the region.

Positioned within the M-6 corridor, Authentix Gaines offers convenient access to Gaines Marketplace, downtown Grand Rapids, and the Caledonia Community School District – a well-connected setting within one of the metro’s strongest-performing apartment submarkets.

“West Michigan continues to be an important growth market for Continental Properties and is supported by a strong economy, expanding employment base, and demand for high-quality housing,” said Erik Hahn, Vice President of Acquisitions at Continental Properties. “Authentix Gaines expands our West Michigan portfolio with a thoughtfully planned community that broadens housing choice, supports the region’s continued economic growth, and reinforces our long-term commitment to the region.”

Community amenities will include a swimming pool, fitness center, detached garage options, pet playground, community garden, natural walking paths, a fire pit, and pergola gathering area, with balconies and private, enclosed yards available on select apartment homes.

“Authentix Gaines is a strong example of what we build across our portfolio: well-built homes, carefully selected amenities, and a management team focused on responsive, attentive service,” said Heather Riggs, Senior Vice President of Multifamily Operations at Continental Properties. “Combined with a location that offers convenient access to Grand Rapids and the welcoming character of Gaines Township, it creates a community where residents can truly feel at home.”

Pre-leasing is expected to begin in spring 2027, with initial move-ins anticipated in June 2027 following completion of the community clubhouse and first residential building.

About Authentix Apartments

Authentix Apartments, owned and operated by Continental Properties, is a national brand of residential communities offering signature garden-style apartments designed to provide an enhanced living experience. Using high-quality finishes and innovative interior space planning, Authentix Apartments feature modern floor plans, abundant natural light, resort-style amenities, and pet-friendly policies. Managed by a dedicated onsite customer service team, residents can look forward to convenient and carefree living for years to come.

About Continental Properties

Continental Properties is a National Multifamily Housing Council Top 25 developer, owner, and operator of rental home communities, retail, and hospitality properties. Since its inception in 1979, the company has developed 142 apartment communities, encompassing over 39,000 apartment homes across 20 states. In addition to its development portfolio, Continental Properties has strategically acquired nine apartment communities, further expanding its national footprint.

CONTACT:

Gazelle Liss

Communications & PR Manager

Continental Properties

262-532-9346

gliss@cproperties.com

SOURCE: Continental Properties

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire