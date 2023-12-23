Contents First to Release Tappytoon’s Popular Romance Web Novels on Amazon Kindle

‘The Broken Ring: This Marriage Will Fail Anyway’ and ‘I Tamed My Ex-husband’s Mad Dog’ scheduled for U.S. release on December 20

LOS ANGELES & SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Contents First, a global leader in digital comics specializing in IP development, production, distribution, and transmedia, announced today that it will begin publishing English e-book versions of romance fantasy web novels popularized by its Tappytoon reading platform. The Broken Ring: This Marriage Will Fail Anyway, a web novel by ChaCha Kim, and I Tamed My Ex-Husband’s Mad Dog, a web novel by Jkyum, will be released on Amazon Kindle in the U.S. on December 20, with Google Books and Apple Books forthcoming.









Capturing romantic tensions, revenge, and drama in royal courts, both titles have proven popular in the U.S. and among English-language comics readers. The Broken Ring: This Marriage Will Fail Anyway was released on Tappytoon in 2022 in more than 200 countries and quickly became the platform’s top web novel. Its ongoing webtoon (comic) adaptation also gained a global following, becoming the #1 title on Tappytoon that year with nearly 4 million views. I Tamed My Ex-husband’s Mad Dog has also been popular since its release as a web novel and webtoon on Tappytoon in 2023.

“Tappytoon has successfully fueled the global passion for Korean web novels, igniting imaginations across continents. By releasing our award-winning titles as e-books, we will unlock a universe of stories for new readers,” said Sun Bang, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Contents First. “Our own story is also unfolding. We intend to amplify our impact by expanding e-book production, forge collaborations with local publishers to enhance the reach of Tappytoon’s popular intellectual properties, and solidify our presence in the thriving U.S. market.”

Contents First plans to expand its IP business and release various genres of web novels as e-books, starting with popular romance titles available on Tappytoon. It will release the Boys Love (BL) web novel Roses and Champagne in January next year.

About Contents First

Contents First, founded in 2013 and headquartered in Seoul, is a global digital comics industry leader. With its flagship content platform, Tappytoon, the company offers an extensive collection of Korean webtoon and web novel titles, reaching 8 million users across 240 nations in English, German, and French. Contents First has transformed how stories are consumed and experienced through its robust IP and comics production chain, collaborations with top-notch artists and partners, and expanding its premium content libraries beyond popular smartphone apps into mediums such as film, OTT, online games, books, merchandise, and more. For more information, visit us at www.contentsfirst.com.

About Tappytoon

Launched in 2016, Tappytoon is a leading global content platform offering the most comprehensive Korean webtoon and web novel titles. Through its mobile app and web-based platform, its 8 million readers worldwide can easily access a variety of comics and novels from top creators of all genres. Tappytoon releases an average of 2,500 episodes and 25 to 30 new titles monthly. For more information, visit us at www.tappytoon.com.

