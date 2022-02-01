Confluent Migration Accelerator Simplifies the Switch to a Complete Data Streaming Platform

New program provides an “easy button” with Confluent’s partner ecosystem to augment teams, fund migrations and expedite data streaming journeys

Real-time data is critical for modern businesses to drive new customer experiences, improve business operations and fuel innovation across products and services. Open-source Apache Kafka® has gained widespread adoption as a way to harness real-time data, with over 100,000 global organizations and 75% of the Fortune 500 using it today. Despite its popularity, self-managing open-source Kafka can create significant ongoing operational burdens and risks – ones that only grow over time. While Kafka serves as the foundation for modern data systems, it does not provide all of the necessary functionalities out-of-the-box like elastic scalability, failover processes, cluster sizing and more. This means spending valuable development time and resources building low-level tooling and maintaining platform performance rather than on other high-value projects.

Confluent has helped over 4,900+ global enterprises start their data streaming journey and was recently named a Leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: Streaming Data Platforms, Q4 2023. The report states, “streaming data is the pulse of an enterprise.” What was once a nice-to-have, is now indispensable for any organization to operate in real time.

Several Confluent partners have joined the Confluent Migration Accelerator to make this migration easier. Launch partners for the Confluent Migration Accelerator include Amazon Web Services (AWS), EPAM, Google Cloud, iLink, Improving, Microsoft Azure, Platformatory, Psyncopate, CloudMile, Ness, and SVA System Vertrieb Alexander GmbH. Confluent will continue to grow the program by bringing in more partners with innovative migration solutions to help customers scale faster.

“Organizations that rely on traditional data infrastructure or less complete Kafka alternatives are burdened with static data that prevents them from flourishing,” said Paul Mac Farland, VP of Partner and Innovation Ecosystem, Confluent. “The Confluent Migration Accelerator will make it easy for organizations to swiftly reap the benefits of the only data streaming platform that streams, governs, processes and connects real-time data. Confluent empowers customers to leverage valuable legacy data to power modern, cloud-based apps and experiences.”

Key benefits of the Confluent Migration Accelerator include:

Press the “easy button” for a simplified migration – Partner with leading data streaming experts to augment staff, access funding credits (subject to approval), and accelerate the migration with packaged migration offerings. We have a global network of Confluent certified system integrators that are ready to help assist the switch to Confluent.

– Partner with leading data streaming experts to augment staff, access funding credits (subject to approval), and accelerate the migration with packaged migration offerings. We have a global network of Confluent certified system integrators that are ready to help assist the switch to Confluent. Upgrade with confidence – Migrate to the leading cloud-native and complete data streaming platform that can run everywhere and in any combination of on-prem, hybrid cloud and multi-cloud deployments. Confluent’s Kora Engine powers Confluent Cloud to deliver faster performance and lower latency than open source Apache Kafka. Multi-tenancy, elasticity, data balancing, network costs, and more are all optimized with our cloud native platform to reduce spend on infrastructure. Moving to Confluent will help automate every layer of the stack to monitor, debug, and build with the most complete data streaming platform on the market.

– Migrate to the leading cloud-native and complete data streaming platform that can run everywhere and in any combination of on-prem, hybrid cloud and multi-cloud deployments. Confluent’s Kora Engine powers Confluent Cloud to deliver faster performance and lower latency than open source Apache Kafka. Multi-tenancy, elasticity, data balancing, network costs, and more are all optimized with our cloud native platform to reduce spend on infrastructure. Moving to Confluent will help automate every layer of the stack to monitor, debug, and build with the most complete data streaming platform on the market. Save money and time – Move to Confluent to unlock significant cost savings in comparison to traditional data streaming platforms and open source Kafka.

