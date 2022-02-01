Confetti Institute Opens Confetti London to Deliver Creative Education Opportunities to Students in the South East

Confetti Institute of Creative Technologies has expanded from its base in the Midlands by opening a new industry centre in the Whitechapel district of East London.

Launched in 2023 and replicating the success of its award-winning Nottingham facilities, Confetti London is a high-end digital and multipurpose campus for students looking to forge a future in the entertainment industries. Learners can study vocationally-focused degrees in performance, production and business for the music and live events industries, and emerging technologies such as esports, virtual production, and content creation.

Part of the award-winning Nottingham Trent University (NTU), recently rated Gold in the 2023 Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) assessment, Confetti has been delivering creative industry education for 30 years and is home to almost 3000 domestic and international students.

The new 35,000 sq ft sector-leading entertainment campus includes a 600-capacity multipurpose venue for hosting live music, entertainment and esports. The building also incorporates specialist music recording studios, rehearsal and live rooms, broadcast facilities, virtual production stages and teaching spaces.

A key feature of the new campus is a leading edge 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos facility equipped with SSL’s new TriniTy solution. TriniTy combines the strengths of SSL’s Duality Fuse SuperAnalogue console and DAW controller with the adaptability of System T for Music to create an integrated console that can be used for tracking, mixing, and immersive audio production.

The TriniTy solution was conceived as a direct result of discussions with Confetti’s technical team who wanted to push forward the toolset available to audio engineers mixing in these new formats. Joe Duckhouse, Chief Technology Officer for Confetti Media Group, says: “Recording engineers are part of the creative process. They shape the sound and develop the artist’s vision for their music. Having tools that enable this is vital. The combination of Duality Fuse and System T SSL have created as a result of our input is incredibly flexible, capable of mixing immersively and gives engineers the ability to route audio objects through analogue hardware as they would in a traditional mix room. Our students will be the first in the world to learn Dolby Atmos mixing techniques on a desk specifically designed for this purpose.”

The core design for Confetti’s Dolby Atmos room was carried out internally, in conjunction with acoustic specialists White Mark and installation specialists Langdale Technical Consulting. Cabling was supplied by VDC and includes the world’s largest deployment of Van Damme Purple Patch audio patch bay. The room is also equipped with a monitoring system from UK manufacturer PMC, which consists of PMC6-2 monitors for the Left, Centre and Right channels, PMC8-2 subs, four PMC Ci65 monitors for the surround channels and six PMC Ci45 monitors for height. The passive Ci monitors are driven by PMC’s new power 750-8 eight channel amplifier, which combines transparent, neutral sound with a massive power output of 750 watts per channel.

“There were various reasons for choosing PMC monitors, Joe Duckhouse says. “Firstly, we already have PMC in most of our other studio and students enjoy working on them. Also, the company has extensive experience in equipping high end music facilities for Dolby Atmos mixing. The monitors we have chosen for Confetti’s LCR, bass, surround and height channels match really well so there isn’t the need for a lot of calibration. Finally, the fact that PMC’s ci series can be soffit mounted and compact design gave us plenty of flexibility, which resulted in less compromise on the room design.”

Working closely with world-leading equipment manufacturers, studio designers and system integrators has allowed Confetti to drive the development of new tools for those mixing in Dolby Atmos and create a studio that will enhance the way in which music production is taught.

“At Confetti we aim to equip students with the expertise they need to find work and succeed,” Joe Duckhouse says. “Understanding how to mix music in Dolby Atmos is an important skill for all audio engineers and this is why we have invested heavily in our new Dolby Atmos studio. Allowing students access to the best and latest equipment will give them a head start when they enter the job market.”

Duckhouse adds that having an Atmos equipped studio will benefit many Confetti students, not just those studying music recording.

“Immersive creative technologies are becoming increasingly important to many sectors of the entertainment industry,” he says. “Within the next five years immersive audio sound systems will be commonplace in cars, creating the ideal setting for people to listen to Atmos music in a calibrated environment. In addition, more venues will be working immersively, and we are already seeing cutting edge work around virtual production and artificial reality where immersive audio will play a key role. Our Atmos studio is primarily an uncompromised music room, but by combining the full Atmos for Music specifications with the flexibility of SSL’s new TriniTy console, we can tackle all kinds of immersive audio projects, from film and TV post-production through to live productions for broadcast.”

The Confetti Institute is part of Confetti Media Group, a family of innovative and entrepreneurial businesses that work together to support and develop those studying and working in the creative, digital, and entertainment industries. At its Nottingham campus, these include Metronome, a music and events venue, and Confetti X, a state-of-the-art complex dedicated to esports and mixed reality production that last year proudly hosted the Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports Masters (AUEM) Finals, the very first international university esports event in the UK. The new London campus will replicate that model through its studio and teaching facilities and its multipurpose live events venue. Studios and live venues across both sites are linked via digital SMPTE 2110 technology so that projects can move seamlessly between them, and Confetti has also upgraded its Nottingham studios to full Dolby Atmos specifications, equipping it with the same PMC monitoring system as the Confetti London Atmos room.

“With a growing generation of young people in London and the South-East looking to enter vocational education, our new London campus will have just what they need to launch into an exciting career in the entertainment industries,” Duckhouse adds. “In addition, our undergraduate and post graduate courses, which are open to both UK and international students, are delivered by industry experts in high-end facilities equipped with the kind of technology that students will undoubtedly encounter when they move on to jobs in the real world.”

ENDS

About Confetti ICT

Confetti Institute of Creative Technologies is a dynamic and progressive learning institute offering specialist vocational education and training – from college-level courses to postgraduate degrees.

Confetti’s Nottingham city centre campus is built to the highest industry standards and its professional facilities have been designed to equip graduates with the specialist skills necessary to work in the creative industries. Features include a green screen VFX studio and motion capture studio, specialist gaming, VFX and animation studios, and classrooms, broadcast spec TV production gallery, film studio and screening rooms and Metronome – contemporary music, cross-arts and events centre, designed by industry specialists White Mark and featuring 6 recording studios, 14 rehearsal rooms, and a 400-capacity live performance and production venue. Its newest facility, Confetti X, is a space for students to access the very best facilities and technology for esports production and other emerging technologies.

In September 2023, Confetti and NTU launched their new purpose-designed industry centre in the heart of London. Confetti London delivers pioneering creative education aligned to the entertainment industries. Replicating the Nottingham model, the facilities include four industry-spec music recording studios, specialist studios for virtual

production and content creation, and a 600-capacity multipurpose venue that will host live music, entertainment and esports, with hands-on opportunities to support their students’ learning experience.

Confetti is a trailblazer. In its 30-year history, Confetti alumni have gone on to work for big brands in the music, TV, film and gaming industries – including Warner Brothers, BBC and Bauer Media, and working behind the scenes of hit TV shows like Ted Lasso and successful video game franchises like Grand Theft Auto. Students also work alongside other Confetti Media Group businesses as interns and on placements. They produce programmes for Notts TV and offer local creative businesses an exciting talent pipeline.