ConEquip Kicks Off Season 5 of “America’s Hardest Worker” with $6,000 in Cash Prizes and a Honda Side-by-Side Grand Prize

Recognizing dedication across America’s workforce with meaningful prizes and powerful stories

ConEquip Parts & Equipment proudly announces the return of its celebrated national campaign, “America’s Hardest Worker,” now entering Season 5. The 2025 edition continues the mission of honoring individuals in the construction, mining, and agriculture industries whose grit and determination keep the country running – this time with over $6,000 in cash prizes and a year-end grand prize: a brand-new Honda 1000-5 Side-by-Side.

“We like to recognize people all over the country that work really hard,” said Albert Alexander, President and Partner at ConEquip Parts. “We are so inspired by the stories being shared, and through this program, we can share them with the world.”

This year’s promotion features two opportunities to win. The first, second, and third place quarterly prizes – $3,000, $2,000, and $1,000 respectively – will be awarded following the first contest period ending May 31, 2025. In addition, nominations for the Year-End Grand Prize, a Honda 1000-5 Side-by-Side, will be accepted through November 30, 2025. Participants can nominate someone they know by submitting a brief write-up, video, or photo that highlights the nominee’s work ethic and contributions to the construction industry. Selected nominees will be spotlighted on ConEquip’s social media channels throughout the season. Winners will be chosen by the ConEquip staff based on the content of the nomination and alignment with our values and culture of working hard and celebrating excellence.

“We are really excited about the stories we read and the people we get to know, just through the nominations,” said Steve Krentz, Multimedia Specialist at ConEquip. “Every year we’re inspired by what these individuals do-not just for their companies, but for their families, their crews, and their communities.”

Since its inception, “America’s Hardest Worker” has become a cornerstone of ConEquip’s mission to support the construction industry. Past honorees have included mechanics, operators, truck drivers, and site leaders – individuals who show up early, stay late, and give everything they’ve got to move America forward.

“We’ve met so many incredible people through this giveaway,” Alexander added. “It’s one of the most meaningful things we do as a company.”

To nominate someone or learn more, visit www.conequip.com/americas-hardest-worker.

About ConEquip Parts:

ConEquip Parts is a nationwide supplier of heavy equipment parts for construction, demolition, and mining machinery. The company specializes in sourcing new, used, aftermarket, and rebuilt components including final drives, hydraulic cylinders, engines, and undercarriage parts. ConEquip supports major brands such as CAT, Komatsu, Deere, Case, and Volvo. Headquartered in Depew, NY, ConEquip serves heavy equipment machine owners across the United States and internationally. Additional information about the company can be found at www.conequip.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mike Vasko

Marketing Director

ConEquip Parts

1-716-836-5069

marketing@conequip.com

SOURCE: ConEquip Parts & Equipment, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire