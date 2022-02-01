Conductix-Wampfler Taps Trevelino/Keller as Brand Intensifies North American Focus

Outcome-Focused Agency Selected as Growth Marketing and PR Partner for Experience in B2B Technology and Industrial Manufacturing

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trevelino/Keller, America’s third-fastest growing firm, today announced a new partnership with Conductix-Wampfler, a leading global manufacturer of mobile electrification and data transfer systems for industrial machinery.

Conductix-Wampfler has deep expertise in designing, manufacturing, installing, and servicing tailor-made industrial machinery and manufacturing solutions. With a global footprint in over 50 countries, Conductix-Wampfler serves customers in a wide range of markets, including cranes, ports, container handling, intralogistics, bulk material handling and more. By offering all the energy and data transfer technology for its sectors under one roof, Conductix-Wampfler customers benefit from optimum technical implementation for each specific application from a single source. The result is greater efficiency for vital businesses that need to keep moving.

“Conductix-Wampfler is in a period of significant growth and innovation,” states Andrew Dierks, director of product management and marketing at Conductix-Wampfler. “As we ramp up our efforts in intralogistics, robotics, EV, and data-over-power spaces, we know our partnership with Trevelino/Keller will be critical in positioning us strongly in the North American market.”

“As an agency, we’re drawn to innovators, and we are excited to work with Conductix-Wampfler as they bring industry changing products to the vast markets they serve,” notes Dean Trevelino, principal at Trevelino/Keller. “While they are a globally recognized brand, they approach the industrial machinery manufacturing industry in a fresh, bold way. We’re prepared to support that bold approach with an integrated 360-degree strategy, spearheading lead generation efforts and boosting thought leadership through earned media.”

Trevelino/Keller has nearly 20 years of experience crafting thought leadership and awareness strategies for clients and will work alongside Conductix-Wampfler to reach its key audiences and gain traction in the industry with its business and service offerings.

About Conductix-Wampfler

Conductix-Wampfler is a leading global manufacturer of mobile electrification and data transfer systems for industrial machinery. It designs, manufactures, and installs/services a wide range of conductor bar systems, transit conductor rails, slip ring assemblies, inductive power transfer (IPT®) systems, cable festoons, spring-driven cable reels, and motor-driven cable reels. It also offers an array of crane controls, including push button pendants, radio remote controls, and bumpers. Conductix-Wampfler’s field-proven products safely and reliably operate in the most demanding industrial applications. For more information, visit www.conductix.us.

About Trevelino/Keller

Trevelino/Keller is a Growth PR+Mkt firm focused on building, launching and scaling B2B and B2C companies. It leans into public relations, growth marketing and creative studios to develop measurable programming that leads to outcome-driven goals. It features eight nationally ranked practice areas — technology, healthcare, financial services, franchising, environment, government, food & beverage and lifestyle. Its Creative Studios delivers brand identity, graphic design, web services and dynamic content. Headquartered in Atlanta, the firm holds the distinction of having the industry’s best talent retention, is the 2022 third fastest growing and ranks second in Atlanta. For more information, visit www.trevelinokeller.com.

