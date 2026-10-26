COMY Launches Waste Plastic-to-Propylene Chemical Recycling Pilot in Hebei Province

Zhejiang COMY Environmental Technology has officially launched its waste plastic-to-propylene chemical recycling pilot project at the Yanzhao Green Chemical Laboratory in Cangzhou, Hebei, China, on October 16. The pilot advances COMY’s proprietary Plastic-to-Propylene (PTP) technology toward industrial commercialization, offering a scalable route to convert mixed, low-value waste plastics into virgin-equivalent propylene.

Built on nearly two decades of R&D focus on plastic chemical recycling, COMY’s PTP process employs a highly selective catalytic cracking and olefin recombination route. Unlike mechanical recycling, which requires carefully sorted, clean feedstock, PTP is engineered to handle mixed, contaminated waste polyolefins without intensive pre-washing-aligning with the actual composition of global plastic waste streams. The process achieves meaningful energy-efficiency gains over conventional naphtha-based propylene production while yielding high-purity propylene alongside valuable co-products, including aromatics and light hydrocarbons.

To address the geographic dispersion of waste plastic and high logistics costs, COMY has developed an “N+1” industrial model. Distributed “N” facilities located near waste sources perform local pretreatment and pyrolysis, reducing transport volumes and associated emissions; a centralized “1” facility then upgrades the intermediate oils into high-value chemicals. The Cangzhou pilot validates the core “1” stage, demonstrating stable production of high-purity recycled propylene and co-products at industrial scale.

Recycled propylene is a critical feedstock for packaging, automotive components, and medical devices. Regulatory momentum is accelerating demand. The EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), applicable since August 2026, mandates minimum recycled content in plastic packaging from 2030. In the UK, the Plastic Packaging Tax applies to packaging containing less than 30% recycled plastic, and starting April 2027 chemically recycled plastic will count toward the threshold via a mass balance approach. Yet global supply of chemically recycled propylene remains limited, leaving a structural gap for brand owners seeking compliant, low-carbon inputs.

By integrating advanced chemical recycling with existing petrochemical infrastructure, the pilot produces virgin-equivalent recycled propylene while valorizing process by-products-reducing reliance on fossil feedstocks and improving overall resource efficiency. The model offers a practical pathway for the petrochemical industry to decarbonize without compromising product quality or supply reliability.

The launch marks the transition of COMY’s PTP technology from development to industrial demonstration. With equipment fully installed and commissioning underway, COMY is advancing toward commercial-scale deployment and preparing to scale the “N+1” model internationally, supporting the global transition to a circular, low-carbon chemicals economy. Media Contact: Company: Zhejiang COMY Environmental Technology

Contact Person: comyenergy

Email: info@comyenergy.com

Website: https://www.comyenergy.com

Telephone: 400-138-9909

City: Ningbo, Zhejiang SOURCE: Zhejiang COMY Environmental Technology

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