Compucom Named Digital Workplace Services Leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix

FORT MILL, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compucom, a leading IT managed services provider, was named a Leader in the SPARK Matrix in Digital Workplace Services report created by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. The report on the SPARK Matrix in Digital Workplace Services placed Compucom among the leaders due primarily to the fact the company enables end users’ productivity and engagement where employees can focus on their core business.

Compucom CEO Kevin Shank indicated this recognition further solidifies the company’s reputation of putting customers at the center of everything it does.

“This leader recognition is a wonderful way to kick off 2023,” Shank said. “Compucom is not a check-the-box IT services provider, but rather a partner that delivers outstanding end-to-end digital employee experiences. These experiences create a measurable competitive advantage for our customers across a number of industries.”

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions recognized Compucom for leading with several initiatives that focus on optimizing user experience in the hybrid digital workplace:

Enabling end-user productivity & engagement , where employees can be focused on their business without keeping an eye on their technology.

, where employees can be focused on their business without keeping an eye on their technology. Offering flexible end-user support models where the company delivers scalable & adaptable communications platforms to improve employee productivity, cost saving, and support for a more mobile and agile workforce. The flexible technology acquisition options are provided as per the user’s business needs and embedding Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) into the digital workplace.

where the company delivers scalable & adaptable communications platforms to improve employee productivity, cost saving, and support for a more mobile and agile workforce. The flexible technology acquisition options are provided as per the user’s business needs and embedding Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) into the digital workplace. Building strong alliances and partner relationships with leading technology companies , including HP, IBM, Cisco, Dell, Apple, Inc, JamfPro, AirWatch, Microsoft, and others.

, including HP, IBM, Cisco, Dell, Apple, Inc, JamfPro, AirWatch, Microsoft, and others. Delivering digital workplace services that demonstrate heightened business outcomes, such as improved cost savings, improved SLAs & services, enhanced peak period operational objectives, guiding productivity and collaborations platforms, boardroom modernization, reduced security and latency issues, service desks and digital consultancy.

“Compucom is capable of catering to the diverse customer needs across industry verticals, with its comprehensive capabilities, compelling customer references, comprehensive roadmap and vision, and product suite with high scalability,” said Quadrant Knowledge Solutions analyst Abhishek Ghosh. “Compucom operates as one source and manages all activities from product procurement, configuration, repair, and refurbishment, to the disposition of IT equipment. Thus, the company manages all activities necessary to improve visibility and reduce costs.”

About Compucom

Compucom is a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated business-to-business distribution platform, which includes world class supply chain and distribution operations. Compucom has more than 6,500 dedicated professionals, manages more than 7 million devices globally and serves around 700 clients in the United States and Canada. Compucom provides end-to-end managed workplace services, infrastructure modernization and digital consulting to enable the digital workplace for enterprise, midsize and small businesses. For more information, visit compucom.com.

