ComplianceQuest Appoints Dr. Joseph A. DeFeo to Drive Global Quality and Advocacy Strategy

ComplianceQuest, a leading AI-powered platform for Product Lifecycle, Quality, Safety, and Supplier Management, today announced the appointment of Dr. Joseph A. DeFeo as Chief Quality and Advocacy Officer. In this role, Joe will work closely with the ComplianceQuest leadership team to advance the organization’s dual mission of quality excellence and market advocacy leadership.

Joe brings decades of experience as an internationally recognized business and process improvement expert based on Quality as a Business Operating System. He began his career at the Juran Institute, an Attain Partner Company learning directly from Dr. Joseph M. Juran, one of the most influential figures in modern quality management. Rising from consultant to CEO and Chairman, Joe led global quality and transformation initiatives there across industries such as aerospace, defense, pharma, healthcare, government, and manufacturing. He is widely regarded as a thought leader in Quality Management System Design, Lean, Six Sigma, Quality by Design, and continuous improvement, and has coached C-suite leaders in numerous Fortune 500 organizations to deliver measurable, sustainable results using the principle of “Quality Pays”. Joe will continue to be an Advisor with Juran.

At ComplianceQuest, Joe will serve as both a quality systems leader and market advocate, responsible for building and executing an enterprise-wide quality as an operating system strategy, championing advocacy campaigns, and shaping public perception understanding of “Quality Pays”.

“We are delighted to welcome Joe to ComplianceQuest,” said Prashanth Rajendran, CEO of ComplianceQuest. “His unparalleled expertise in quality management and operational excellence, combined with his ability to advocate for change at the industry level, makes him the ideal leader to guide ComplianceQuest’s quality as an operating system strategy and strengthen our position as a trusted partner globally.”

“I am honored to join ComplianceQuest in this pivotal role,” said Joe DeFeo. “I look forward to working with our teams, customers, and industry partners to strengthen trust, influence policy, and deliver measurable improvements in how organizations manage quality and operational performance with the adoption of enterprise-wide quality as an operating strategy.”

For more about Joe’s professional journey, visit his LinkedIn profile .

About ComplianceQuest

ComplianceQuest is an AI powered platform for Product Lifecycle (PLM), Quality (QMS), Environmental, Health & Safety (EHS) and Supplier Management (SRM/SQM), built natively on Salesforce platform.

Our connected suite of solutions helps businesses of all sizes enhance quality, safety, and efficiency throughout the product journey, from concept to customer success.

By offering a data driven and integrated platform that is pre validated and easy to implement, ComplianceQuest improves collaboration across the product value chain, reduces risk, protects employees and brand reputation, and helps organizations boost innovation, compliance, profitability, and customer loyalty.

For more information, please visit www.compliancequest.com .

SOURCE: ComplianceQuest

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire