Compassion Center Launches Social Media Giveaway for Psychedelic Science 2025 Conference

Compassion Center announces a dynamic giveaway contest, offering two exclusive tickets to Psychedelic Science 2025. Participants can win by maximizing social media shares or submitting compelling personal statements. Contestants must engage with Compassion Center’s social channels, with winners announced on May 25, ahead of the prestigious June conference.

Compassion Center, a leading advocate and provider in integrative health and psychedelic research, is offering an exclusive opportunity to win free admission to Psychedelic Science 2025 (PS2025). Scheduled from June 16-20 at the Colorado Convention Center, PS2025 is globally recognized as the preeminent event on psychedelic research, mental health innovations, and integrative medicine.

Participants have two exciting ways to win:

Social Media Contest: Entrants must Like, Follow, or Subscribe to Compassion Center’s channels on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Leafly, and share the contest post to garner the most social media engagement. Metrics will be monitored via Meta analytics. Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Leafly Essay Submission: Contestants may submit a brief personal statement explaining why they deserve the ticket. Submissions can be made at www.Compassion-Center.org/ps2025.

Contest entries close on May 20, with winners announced publicly on May 25th.

“We’re thrilled to extend this opportunity to attendees who might not otherwise experience the groundbreaking discussions at PS2025,” said James Creel, Compassion Center’s Board Secretary and Chief Operating Officer. “This contest allows us to amplify our message about integrative health and the transformative potential of psychedelics in treating mental health conditions.”

For discounted tickets, attendees can use the code “CC15” at registration.

About Compassion Center

Founded in 2001 , Compassion Center is the oldest federally recognized nonprofit medical cannabis clinic system in the United States , dedicated to advancing integrative healthcare, mental health, and patient advocacy, inclusive of psychedelic-assisted therapeutics. Our mission is to bridge the gap between advancing evidence-based therapies and patient-centered care, ensuring that all individuals- regardless of income, background, or diagnosis- have access to safe, effective, and affordable treatment options . That goes beyond medical cannabis and psychedelic-assisted therapy recommendations, too.

For over two decades, Compassion Center has led the way in medical cannabis advocacy, education, and clinical services , integrating endocannabinology, mental health, pain management, and holistic wellness into modern healthcare. Our pop-up and in-person clinics , along with telemedicine services , ensure that patients in Oregon, 18 other states and growing, receive the highest standard of compassionate, evidence-based care .

What We Do:

Comprehensive Clinical Services – We provide integrative healthcare solutions for patients with chronic conditions, pain management needs, mental health concerns, and complex diagnoses , offering alternative therapies that go beyond conventional medicine .

Patient Advocacy & Legal Support – We fight for patients’ rights by working with State legislators, government agencies, and legal professionals to ensure that medical cannabis users are protected under state and federal laws. From court-related Amicus Briefs to aiding with expert testimony in family law cases , Compassion Center is a trusted advocate for patients navigating medical and legal challenges revolving around using medical cannabis.

Interprofessional Continuing Medical Education (IPCE) – In partnership with educators at the Integrative Providers Association (IPA) and other trusted organizations, the Compassion Center educates healthcare providers on medical cannabis, alternative pain management, and integrative therapies , ensuring that today’s clinicians, located all across the country are well-versed and well-equipped to serve their patients, naturally.

Innovative Programs – Compassion Center is a proud partner of TeachOneServe10.org , an initiative that turns medical education into direct patient care . Through this disruptively innovative program, licensed providers give back to underserved communities while fulfilling their continuing education requirements- helping thousands of patients at no cost .

Pioneering Research & Development – Our collaboration with the Center for Incubation & Findings Research (CIFR) and their Community-Based Clinical Cannabis Evaluation & Research Network (CBCCERN), Syndicated Investigators Delving Into Hallucinogenics Ethically (SIDHE), and the Glocal Cannabis Nursing Institute (GCNI), ensures that our clinical services and educational programs remain grounded in tradition, compassion, science and real-world outcomes .

Why It Matters:

Since our founding, Compassion Center has saved local taxpayers millions of dollars by reducing uncompensated care costs – while helping patients find effective, non-opioid treatment options – alleviating the strain on emergency rooms and public health systems .

By integrating research, education, and clinical services , we’re not just treating diseases or their associated symptoms-we’re changing the standards of care for future generations .

We are more than a clinic. We are a movement. Whether through community outreach, legislative advocacy, or cutting-edge research , Compassion Center and our group of entities and organizations are dedicated to reshaping healthcare into a more inclusive, affordable, and patient-centered system .

Website: www.Compassion-Center.org

About SIDHE: Syndicated Investigators Delving Into Hallucinogens Ethically (SIDHE) is a research initiative under the Compassion Center’s Center for Incubation & Findings Research (CIFR), dedicated to the ethical exploration of hallucinogens. Disruptively innovating solutions for treatment-resistant mental health conditions such as PTSD, trauma, addiction, and depression. As the premier not-for-profit research institute in this emerging field, SIDHE advances scientific understanding and promotes the responsible use of psychedelics and plant-based medicines by blending traditional ceremonial practices with modern scientific insights.

SIDHE focuses on research, collaboration, and the development of non-clinical, traditional ceremonial treatments guided in partnership with licensed healthcare professionals. By combining ancient wisdom with contemporary medical practices, SIDHE provides innovative, culturally sensitive approaches to mental health challenges. With a commitment to patient safety, ethical practices, and the integration of these therapies into treatment protocols, SIDHE fosters transformative healing experiences.

Through rigorous research, education, and global collaboration, SIDHE seeks to break down barriers, advance understanding, and improve well-being for individuals and communities. Part of our mission is to revolutionize mental health care, offering accessible, responsible solutions that prioritize the healing potential of these ancient remedies.

For more information on SIDHE, please visit: www.SIDHE.Institute

Communications Contacts:

James Creel, Board Secretary-Treasurer and Chief Operating Officer

Email: james@compassion-center.org

James Garvey, CIFR Community Coordination Director

Email: james.garvey@compassion-center.org

SOURCE: Compassion Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire