Compact Gaming Freedom, Precise Performance, Richer Sound: Epomaker HE60 Hall Effect Keyboard

A 60% Hall Effect gaming keyboard combining ultra-precise control, immersive sound, and flexible wireless connectivity.

The Epomaker HE60 combines a compact gaming-focused design with refined sound tuning and responsive performance. Built for players who value speed and experience, it combines precise magnetic switch technology, a carefully tuned acoustic structure, and versatile connectivity in a space-saving 60% layout.

Compact 60% Design Built for Gaming Freedom

The Epomaker HE60 adopts a compact 60% layout that saves valuable desk space while creating more room for mouse movement, making it especially suitable for FPS gamers who rely on wide and fast mouse motions. Despite its smaller footprint, the keyboard delivers a stable, comfortable experience through thoughtful structural design. The two-stage feet, rarely seen on magnetic keyboards, allow users to adjust the typing angle based on their preferred posture, improving comfort during long gaming sessions and everyday use.

Magnetic Precision Engineered for Competitive Play

Equipped with factory-lubed Creamy Jade Hall Effect magnetic switches, the Epomaker HE60 delivers a responsive typing feel with a slightly firm press, strong rebound, and clear feedback. Its adjustable Rapid Trigger with 0.005mm precision allows players to fine-tune key response based on different gaming habits, helping achieve faster reactions and more consistent control during intense gameplay. Advanced features such as DKS and SOCD further expand customization options, allowing users to optimize key behaviors for competitive scenarios. With high-speed input performance supported by both wired and 2.4GHz modes, the HE60 ensures every movement and command is captured quickly and accurately.

Tuned for a Deeper and More Satisfying Thocky Sound

Beyond speed and responsiveness, the Epomaker HE60 focuses on delivering a more refined acoustic experience. The Creamy Jade magnetic switches, tray-mount structure, aluminum positioning plate, and carefully tuned internal filling system work together to create a fuller and more concentrated sound profile. Through its five-layer sound-dampening design, the keyboard reduces unwanted resonance while enhancing sound consistency across every keystroke. The result is a rich, stable, and satisfying Thocky sound experience straight out of the box, without requiring additional modifications.

Flexible Connectivity with a Distinctive Gaming Identity

The Epomaker HE60 supports Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless, and USB wired connections, offering flexible switching between gaming setups, workstations, and mobile devices. Both wired and 2.4GHz modes support up to 8000Hz polling for low-latency performance, while the built-in 8000mAh battery provides extended wireless usage despite the higher power demands commonly associated with magnetic keyboards. Available in black and white color options, the HE60 offers different styles to match individual preferences, from a more performance-focused gaming aesthetic to a cleaner desktop setup. Its gaming-inspired ribbon design adds visual character while also making the keyboard easier to carry.

Price and Availability

The Epomaker HE60 is now available on the Epomaker official website, Amazon store, and AliExpress store. The keyboard is available for $59.99 on the official website.

For more information, please visit

Epomaker Official Website

Epomaker Amazon Store

Epomaker AliExpress Store

Contact us

agnes@epomaker.com

About us

Epomaker is short for Epoch of Makers. We are dedicated to creating mechanical keyboards that deliver distinctive sound experiences, thoughtful customization, and exceptional performance for users around the world. Our team is composed of gamers, software engineers, product designers, and mechanical keyboard enthusiasts.

SOURCE: Epomaker Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire