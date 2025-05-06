commercetools Announces Full Agenda for Elevate – The Global Commerce Summit™ 2025

Miami Beach event returns May 20–22nd with powerhouse keynotes, product innovation, and a growing ecosystem of global customers and partners

BOSTON, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — commercetools, the most versatile platform for enterprise commerce innovation, today announced the full speaker lineup and agenda for Elevate – The Global Commerce Summit™ , taking place May 20–22, 2025, in Miami Beach, Florida.

This year’s summit focuses on thriving amidst constant change, spotlighting how industry leaders leverage composable commerce and strategic AI to drive meaningful transformation, improve customer experiences, and unlock growth.

Featuring global retailers, visionary manufacturers, healthcare pioneers, and leading tech innovators, this year’s program offers practical insights from companies redefining modern commerce. Attendees will hear firsthand from commercetools CEO Andrew Burton, Co-Founder Dirk Hoerig, Chief Product Officer Shiri Mosenzon Erez, Chief Customer Officer Eric Speciel, and CMO Jen Jones, alongside executives from PetSmart, Sephora, Google Cloud, L.L.Bean, Liverpool, Bausch + Lomb, and more.

“Commerce isn’t slowing down, therefore companies must accelerate their ability to innovate while driving greater efficiency,” said Andrew Burton, CEO of commercetools. “Elevate brings together leaders who are successfully navigating change, purposefully integrating AI, and reshaping their businesses to move faster, scale smarter, reduce costs, and adapt boldly.”

Across two days of programming, attending industry leaders, developers, and decision-makers can expect practical conversations and sharp perspectives, hands-on learning, and boundary-pushing ideas. Attendees can expect sharp perspectives on the rise of agentic commerce, the convergence of B2B and B2C, and how enterprises are redesigning their approach to speed, scale, and customer connection.

Following last year’s sold-out debut, Elevate has quickly become a proving ground for commerce innovation. That spirit continues with the 2025 commercetools Awards, spotlighting the customers and partners setting a new bar for digital transformation, such as accelerating global launches, unifying customer experiences across multi-channel touchpoints, and delivering world-class customer loyalty and engagement programs to boost conversions and revenue. Among this year’s customer finalists are organizations redefining what’s possible with composable commerce, streamlining complex supply chains, accelerating time to market, and delivering unified, high-impact experiences across channels.

This year’s nominees include:

Team of the Year: BSH, L.L.Bean, Sephora

BSH, L.L.Bean, Sephora Best Commerce Transformation in Manufacturing/Distribution: LabelVie, Shamrock Foods

LabelVie, Shamrock Foods Best Commerce Transformation in Retail: L.L. Bean, Destination XL, Pet Valu

L.L. Bean, Destination XL, Pet Valu Fastest Commerce Transformation: FLEETLOOP, LabelVie, Shamrock Foods, Scheels

FLEETLOOP, LabelVie, Shamrock Foods, Scheels Best Transformation for Unified Commerce: Destination XL, Screwfix

From pipeline and delivery excellence to cross-regional collaboration, commercetools will also recognize partners whose work is driving measurable impact across the ecosystem. This year’s partner award nominees include:

AMER Partner of the Year: Apply Digital, Orium, Valtech

Apply Digital, Orium, Valtech APAC Partner of the Year: AKQA, Levo, Royal Cyber

AKQA, Levo, EMEA Partner of the Year: IBMiX, IMPACT Commerce, Incentro

IBMiX, IMPACT Commerce, Incentro ISV Partner of the Year: Algolia, Contentful, Stripe

Algolia, Contentful, Stripe Most Impactful Accelerator: Aries Solutions, Lab Digital, Orium

Aries Solutions, Lab Digital, Orium Fastest Implementation: Orkester, Royal Cyber , Valtech

To view the full agenda or register for Elevate 2025, visit: elevate.commercetools.com

About commercetools

commercetools is the leading enterprise commerce platform built to power innovation and versatility for the world’s leading brands. Our composable, cloud-native technology provides the flexibility to design tailored, scalable commerce experiences across any channel, at any scale — whether in stores, on social media, through connected devices, or in augmented reality. By removing the constraints of legacy systems, commercetools enables companies to innovate freely, personalize at scale, and quickly launch new channels to meet the evolving demands of their customers.

As trusted partners to brands like Audi, Danone, Eurail, NBCUniversal, and Sephora, commercetools helps its customers set the pace of innovation, deliver exceptional experiences, and achieve sustainable growth. With commercetools, businesses don’t just adapt to change — they lead it.

To learn more, visit commercetools.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercetools-announces-full-agenda-for-elevate–the-global-commerce-summit-2025-302446274.html

SOURCE commercetools