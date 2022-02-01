CommerceNext Announces 2023 Winners of the Annual CommerceNexty Awards

Awards went to Hollister Co., Maybelline, Snipes, MAC Cosmetics, e.l.f. Beauty and Crocs.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CommerceNext, a community, event series and conference for marketers at retail and direct-to-consumer brands, announced the winners of its CommerceNexty Awards, in conjunction with the conclusion of the CommerceNext 2023 Ecommerce Growth Show, in New York. The annual awards program was developed to recognize and celebrate the year’s best marketing and ecommerce programs. The peer-reviewed award winners are selected based upon votes by CommerceNext’s judges of industry leaders along with an equally weighted popular vote.

“The finalists this year were exceptional, surpassing expectations and setting a new benchmark,” said Veronika Sonsev, Co-Founder of CommerceNext. “While the industry is celebrating all the finalists’ contributions, we are particularly excited to recognize and celebrate the remarkable achievements of our winners.”

There are seven categories of winners for 2023:

Marketing Innovator of the Year – e.l.f. Beauty won for the 3rd year in a row, this year for its campaign using Weather Channel research to tease a product launch with a celebrity collaboration.

Most Impactful Social Responsibility Campaign – Snipes was recognized for its community program, Crack the Code, which builds computer labs to help communities learn how to code.

Best Use of Data or Technology in Marketing – Hollister was recognized for its Share2Pay app, which enables teenagers to share their shopping carts via text with their parents or guardians.

Most Effective Brand Storytelling – Maybelline won for its global initiative to address the stigma around mental illness.

Outstanding New Ecommerce Experience – MAC Cosmetics creates virtual live images for customers’ makeup tutorials.

Best Use of a New Channel – e.l.f. Beauty becomes the first beauty brand to post on the newest social channel, BeReal.

Women in Retail’s Top Woman of the Year Award – Michelle Poole, President of Crocs, was honored. This award was presented in partnership with Women in Retail Leadership Circle and recognizes women leaders in retail who have contributed to the community and mentored others to get ahead.

About CommerceNext

CommerceNext is a community, event series and conference for marketers at retail and direct-to-consumer brands. In addition to the annual CommerceNext Ecommerce Growth Show and the esteemed CommerceNexty Awards program, CommerceNext also produces and hosts podcasts, webinars, industry research, an executive dinner series and an online community. Inc. Magazine named CommerceNext to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in 2022 and also included the CommerceNext Ecommerce Growth Show in their list of the Top 5 e-commerce conferences for 2019/2020. To learn more about CommerceNext, visit https://commercenext.com.

About Women in Retail Leadership Circle/NAPCO Media

Women in Retail Leadership Circle (WIRLC) is an exclusive community of women executives at leading retailers and brands. Their mission is to foster leadership development for members by providing an unparalleled mix of events, content and elite connections. The WIRLC community is comprised of successful, motivated and passionate women from the entire retail and brand ecosystem who have a strong belief that investing in themselves and in other women is good business. Learn more at www.womeninretail.com.

NAPCO Media, WIRLC’s parent company, has been a leading information source in the markets it serves since 1958. NAPCO Media continues to evolve with information distribution methods and specializes in the creation and cross-channel distribution of exceptional content. NAPCO Media’s mission is to build a community between its audience and its clients.

