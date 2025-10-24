Commerce Commits $5 Million to Provide Free POS and Smart Terminals to 10,000 Businesses Across US, Puerto Rico, and Guam



Commerce Inc. a leader in business technology and agentic commerce solutions, today announced the official launch of Commerce360, a new merchant velocity platform engineered in partnership with GoDaddy and Worldpay. The platform is designed to provide businesses with a complete, 360-degree view of their operations-from payment processing to inventory management and marketing.

Commerce360 delivers an all-in-one business management solution for merchants selling in-store, online, and everywhere in between. The platform features embedded payments, instant onboarding, and a user-friendly dashboard with customizable features, helping small businesses grow and scale with the same tools used by larger brands.

“We embedded payments into our flagship platform and saw a massive opportunity to detonate the Retail POS sector with Commerce360,” said Daniel Lewis, SVP National Business Development Officer.

“This wasn’t just a technical upgrade-it was a doctrine-grade ignition. Unified commerce now meets millions of businesses across the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Guam, giving them the same velocity tools used by enterprise giants. Commerce360 helps small business owners sell more, scale faster, and gain real-time insights to deliver superior customer service. This isn’t just a product launch-it’s a movement to support U.S. businesses, add margin, and stop the siphon of federally regulated, inflated interchange fees. Move Over ‘Shop’-It’s Commerce Time. We’re not chasing features-we’re resurrecting sovereignty.”

Key Features of Commerce360

Omnichannel Payment Processing

Inventory & Staff Management

Marketing & E-commerce Support

Third-Party App Marketplace

ERP Corridor Integration

HIPAA-Compliant Payment Portals

Gateway-Agnostic Logic

New Offer: Zero Percent Over Interchange & Assessments

Commerce is introducing a Zero Percent Over Interchange & Assessments Rate Offer to all Enterprise and B2B businesses across the U.S. who are not currently using surcharge logic to offset processing costs.

“We’re not here to extract-we’re here to empower,” said Lewis. “This isn’t just a rate offer-it’s a doctrine-grade correction. Move Over ‘Shop’-It’s Commerce Time.”

Commerce360’s embedded payments now include dual pricing and surcharge logic, allowing merchants to transparently pass processing costs to customers while remaining compliant. Our platform also supports FedNow and RTP (Real-Time Payments) corridors, enabling instant settlement and liquidity for businesses operating at velocity.

Why It Matters

Commerce360 is more than a platform-it’s a national economic stimulus. By committing $5 million in free POS and smart terminals, Commerce Inc. is equipping 10,000 businesses with tools to defend margin, scale operations, and compete with enterprise-grade velocity. This initiative directly combats the burden of inflated interchange fees and empowers merchants to reclaim sovereignty over their payment infrastructure.

Commerce’s doctrine-grade correction is a strategic rebuttal to vapor-grade markups and feature-chasing SaaS platforms. By embedding payments and activating real-time liquidity corridors, Commerce360 transforms transactions into operational advantage.

Black Friday Activation:

Commerce.blackfriday

To support the launch, Commerce is activating

Commerce.blackfriday a suffix-grade resurrection funnel designed to onboard thousands of new businesses before the holiday rush. The site features:

Free POS and terminal registration

Agent onboarding portal

Velocity-grade product walkthroughs

Countdown to activation and giveaway milestones

Merchants, agents, and velocity seekers begin at Commerce.blackfriday, the official resurrection portal.

Agent Onboarding:

Commerce.click

Commerce is actively onboarding agents nationwide to expand sales and support. The company offers a pathway for college graduates, entrepreneurs, and career changers to enter a thriving industry. Agents receive:

Doctrine-grade training modules

Access to Commerce suffix stack funnels (Commerce.blackfriday, .software, .business, .training, .help, .associates, .blog, .best, .contractor, .buzz, .click, .christmas)

Velocity-grade CRM and onboarding tools

Opportunities to earn six-figure income while helping businesses grow

Commerce.click serves as the official onboarding portal, syndicating agent resources, training scrolls, and competitive doctrine into one cinematic interface.

