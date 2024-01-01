Comcast Upgrades Speeds for More Than 20 Million Xfinity Internet Customers for No Additional Cost

New and Existing Xfinity Internet Customers Can Now Get a Line of Unlimited on Xfinity Mobile Included for a Year

Today Comcast announced that it has upgraded Xfinity Internet speeds for more than 20 million customers for no additional cost. Xfinity Internet tiers, and the NOW branded prepaid products, will benefit from 50 to 100 percent faster upload speeds than before, helping customers upload large files in a flash when working from home or posting videos to social media in seconds. Download speeds will also increase for most Internet tiers.









With 94 percent of devices connecting to the Internet via WiFi, fast speeds are only as good as the WiFi that connects them. At home, Xfinity’s WiFi gateways and extenders create a fast, reliable, and secure connection to every corner of the house. Outside of the home, Comcast’s Xfinity Internet customers have access to the nation’s largest network of WiFi hotspots to connect on the go.

In addition to faster speeds, new and existing Xfinity Internet customers can now get a line of Unlimited on Xfinity Mobile included for a year when they subscribe to a 400 Mbps or faster plan. And with WiFi PowerBoost, Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile customers seamlessly receive WiFi speeds up to 1 Gbps no matter what Internet speed tier they subscribe to, in and out of the home, on the nation’s largest and fastest WiFi network.

“ Our faster download and upload speeds, combined with our world-class WiFi equipment, ultra-low-lag Internet experience, and WiFi PowerBoost that delivers speeds up to a gig, are providing customers with a converged connectivity experience that we believe is unmatched in the industry,” said Emily Waldorf, senior vice president of Consumer Products, Comcast Connectivity and Platforms. “ Because 90 percent of Xfinity Mobile Internet traffic travels over WiFi, not cellular, this combination of products delivers a faster Internet and mobile experience and hundreds of dollars of savings to customers.”

Today’s speed increases are made possible by Comcast’s fiber-based network which has been built to deliver an exceptional Internet experience to the more than 64 million homes and businesses and across more than 23 million Xfinity WiFi hotspots in Comcast’s footprint. It is a culmination of years of research, technological breakthroughs, and massive investments, including more than $80 billion over last decade to build the nation’s largest converged wireless and wireline network.

Fast download and upload speeds are an important feature of a comprehensive connectivity experience that delivers incredible benefits to consumers, including:

Reliability: Xfinity has greater than 99 percent reliability, and the Xfinity network utilizes artificial intelligence to keep customers connected by fixing issues before customers know they happened.

Comcast recently introduced the first customers in the world to a pioneering new feature of Xfinity Internet that dramatically reduces latency when using interactive applications like gaming, videoconferencing, and virtual reality. Customers will have less delay, and a smoother, more responsive end-to-end online experience.

Next-generation Xfinity gateways deliver advanced WiFi capacity to power hundreds of devices in homes and more than a billion devices each year across Comcast's network. WiFi PowerBoost delivers Xfinity Mobile customers speeds up to 1 Gbps over WiFi at home or at millions of WiFi hotspots across the country.

xFi Advanced Security, included for free for customers who lease an Xfinity gateway, protects connected devices from malware and other threats at the gateway before they reach connected household devices. Since launching xFi Advanced Security, Xfinity has stopped more than 10 billion cyber security threats.

Customers can take advantage of the unlimited mobile line offer via their account on Xfinity.com, in the Xfinity app, or by calling 1-800-XFINITY. For more information, visit www.xfinity.com.

