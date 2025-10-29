Comcast Grants $30,000 to Support Youth Digital Skills Training at the YMCA of Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Comcast announced a $30,000 grant to support the YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South’s Future Ready: Digital Skills for Tomorrow’s Workforce program at the Georgette & Cato Johnson YMCA in Whitehaven. The initiative is part of Comcast’s ongoing commitment to advance digital access and prepare youth for success in an increasingly digital world.

The announcement was celebrated by a check presentation, a live classroom demonstration with 25 students, and a Team UP volunteer project – Comcast’s national employee volunteer program – where employees packed backpacks filled with school supplies for participating youth. Each backpack also included information about Internet Essentials, Comcast’s program that provides affordable Internet access to qualifying households.

The Future Ready program will provide 50 students between the ages of 13 and 18 with hands-on training in digital tools such as Adobe, Canva, JavaScript, and photo and video editing. The initiative is designed to help young people develop the practical computer skills needed for academic and workforce success.

Memphis Mayor Paul Young joined local officials, community leaders, and representatives from Comcast and the YMCA to celebrate the launch and highlight the importance of investing in technology access and digital skills for youth in the Whitehaven community.

“At Comcast, we’re committed to expanding digital opportunity and helping young people gain the skills they need to thrive in an increasingly connected world,” said Mike McArdle, Regional Senior Vice President, Comcast Big South Region. “Our longtime partnership with the YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South continues to create meaningful opportunities for local youth and families.”

The YMCA’s computer lab – powered by Comcast Business – will serve as a dedicated space for students to explore technology, creativity, and innovation. The training program will run through May 2026.

“We are so grateful to Comcast for their continued partnership,” said Brian McLaughlin, President & CEO of the YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South. “The Future Ready program will help prepare our youth for success by giving them real-world digital skills they can use in school, work, and beyond. At the YMCA, our mission is to help young people reach their full potential, and this initiative perfectly aligns with our commitment to strengthening our community through education and opportunity.”

The event also recognized the winners of the Internet Essentials Essay Contest, highlighting the impact of internet access on students and families across Memphis.



A Long-Term Commitment to Memphis



Comcast and the YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South have partnered for more than a decade on initiatives that support local families, from youth coding classes to volunteer-driven community projects. The shared commitment to empowering young people through education and technology continues to drive meaningful impact across the region.

The Future Ready: Digital Skills for Tomorrow’s Workforce program is the latest example of this collaboration. Parents and students interested in participating can learn more at ymcamemphis.org.

This investment reflects Comcast’s long-standing commitment to Memphis, where the company has served the community for nearly 20 years, and is part of Project UP – Comcast’s $1 billion initiative to connect people to the Internet, provide digital opportunity, and advance economic mobility.

Comcast’s approach is rooted in long-term partnership, strategic investment, and a deep belief in the power of connectivity. As the company continues to expand its footprint across the region, it remains focused on helping more people access the tools, resources, and opportunities they need to thrive in today’s digital economy.

To learn more about Comcast’s work in Memphis, visit: https://south.comcast.com/2024/08/14/comcast-connects-memphis



About Comcast Corporation



