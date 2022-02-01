Comcast Accelerates Nation’s Largest and Fastest Multi-Gig Rollout with Latest Xfinity 10G Network Upgrade For 10 Million Homes and Businesses

Live Across More than 40 Markets with More Planned for 2023

Announces Plans for a WiFi Boost Guarantee, Storm-Ready WiFi Device, and New Low Latency Features

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Comcast accelerates the nation’s largest and fastest multi-gig deployment and announced that its latest Xfinity 10G network upgrade will be launched to 10 million homes and businesses by the end of this month. These locations now have the foundational network enhancements in place to begin deploying DOCSIS 4.0, setting the stage for the introduction of new symmetrical multi-gigabit Internet options before the end of 2023 that can be delivered across existing networks with less cost.

To date, and ahead of schedule, more than 40 markets across Comcast service areas have implemented network improvements including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Miami, Philadelphia, Salt Lake City, Seattle, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and others. The full deployment of these technical capabilities will reach more than 50 million homes and businesses by 2025. In addition to fast speeds, DOCSIS 4.0 technologies will deliver even greater reliability and capacity to power multiple data-intensive applications.





“Streaming live sports, 4K gaming, hybrid work, and virtual reality have gone mainstream in just a few years, and gig speeds, capacity, reliability, and low latency are key factors making our connectivity experience superior to the competition,” said Dave Watson, CEO, Comcast Cable. “Our definition of reliability has to shift from merely being always-on, to powering multiple data-intensive applications across dozens of devices, and the investments we are making in our network are creating immediate benefits for our customers.”

WiFi Boost Guarantee and Storm-Ready WiFi



The company also unveiled plans to rollout new WiFi features in the coming months that build upon its industry-leading service reliability with a guarantee offer that increases support for in-home WiFi, and a new device with cellular and battery backup to help keep customers connected even when the power goes out.

Low Latency Features



For applications like gaming, virtual reality, and videoconferencing where lower latency is increasingly important, later this year Comcast will also unveil new low latency features that will enable an even better experience than they have today.

Recently, Comcast accelerated the transformation of its network to a virtualized, cloud-based architecture that is fully prepared for the emergence of more robust 10G technologies and DOCSIS 4.0. This network architecture enables Comcast to deliver symmetrical, multi-gigabit speeds to both residential and business customers, which technically limited fixed wireless providers are unable to deliver. Comcast’s ongoing network evolution also furthers its commitment to provide a cleaner, greener Internet by doubling network energy efficiency by 2030. We estimate this will avoid the equivalent amount of electricity needed to power a half a million homes for a year.

The significant advances Comcast has made over the past 24 months, including several world firsts, coupled with one of the world’s first WiFi 6E gateways and powerful Xfinity Pod WiFi extenders, are delivering a revolutionary connectivity experience that is powering Comcast homes. At this critical time in the nation’s broadband deployment, Comcast’s continued advancement of new 10G technologies will position it as the clear leader for years to come.

