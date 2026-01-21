Colour by GRUP MEDIAPRO Relies on DaVinci Resolve Studio

Efficient workflow and integrated toolset bring growth to post production studio in Uruguay and Argentina.

Fremont, CA, USA – Wednesday, January 21, 2026 – Blackmagic Design today announced that Colour by GRUP MEDIAPRO, a full service post production studio with hubs in Uruguay and Argentina, is relying on DaVinci Resolve Studio editing, color grading, visual effects (VFX) and audio post production software for its film, series, TV and advertising projects. With DaVinci Resolve Studio at the heart of its operations, Colour has achieved a more efficient and flexible workflow, as well as faster project delivery for its clients, including Amazon Prime, Disney+, Netflix, ViX and more.

Founded in 2014 by Germán Nocella and Daff Schneydher and part of GRUP MEDIAPRO since 2024, Colour has been recognized for its quality and artistic innovation. The post studio offers customized solutions for its clients that combine creativity, cutting edge technology and a highly experienced team of over 15 colorists, mastering engineers, post production coordinators, editorial assistants and technical specialists.

Between fiction projects, documentaries, series and commercials for top streaming services, Colour can handle post production for seven projects or more simultaneously, all supported by DaVinci Resolve Studio.

“We fully rely on DaVinci Resolve Studio because of its versatility and ability to integrate multiple stages of the post process seamlessly, all within a single platform,” Schneydher explained. “It has allowed us to optimize and improve collaboration between our colorists, editors and post production coordinators, reducing delivery times and ensuring technical consistency between Montevideo and Buenos Aires, all while maintaining compliance with OTT and cinematic standards. Because our artists are all working with one platform, we have peace of mind that the projects we deliver are always high quality.”

Further enhancing Colour’s operations and efficiency are several DaVinci Resolve Mini Panels and DaVinci Resolve Micro Panels, a Blackmagic Videohub 20×20 12G router, SmartView 4K monitors, as well as DeckLink Mini Monitor 4K and DeckLink 8K Pro capture and playback cards.

“Over the past 10 years, we’ve seen Colour evolve from being an independent, locally relevant studio, to become part of GRUP MEDIAPRO last year, integrating and expanding its infrastructure within a global ecosystem,” said Schneydher. “This integration has positioned us as a modern post production hub for Latin America.

“Colour’s main base is in Montevideo, Uruguay, at the Reducto Audiovisual Hub, with a complementary color grading suite in Buenos Aires, Argentina. This allows us to offer comprehensive services on both sides of the Río de la Plata, with Montevideo housing the main infrastructure, such as five HDR/SDR and online suites, mastering, and general coordination, while Buenos Aires serves as a fully equipped color grading suite.”

“This is a very exciting time for Colour by GRUP MEDIAPRO,” Schneydher concluded. “The growth we’ve experienced in the past year and quality of projects we’ve delivered wouldn’t have been possible without Blackmagic Design. Our approach to constant innovation, world class talent and commitment has paid off, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for us.”

