Colormatics CEO Shares the Secret to Creating Lasting Brand Impact Through Storytelling

In an exclusive interview with DesignRush, Colormatics CEO Chris Marcus revealed how local, community-driven campaigns can go beyond seasonal moments to foster long-term emotional connections and lasting brand loyalty.

AUSTIN, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Colormatics, a video-led creative agency, has taken the art of localized storytelling to new heights in its latest holiday campaign for Spokane Teachers Credit Union (STCU).

In an exclusive interview with DesignRush, Chris Marcus shared the creative strategies that transformed a seasonal message into a campaign that resonated deeply with the Spokane community.

With the holiday season being a time for emotional connections and community spirit, Colormatics and STCU leveraged regional talent and authentic storytelling to create a campaign that not only entertained but also built lasting goodwill.

The campaign generated over 130,000 views on YouTube and countless positive reactions from locals, proving that heartfelt marketing can extend far beyond a single season.

In the interview, Marcus provided insights on how to craft campaigns that leave a lasting impression, discussing key elements of successful local storytelling:

Why authenticity is essential for campaigns to resonate with the community

The importance of using local talent to deepen emotional connections

The role of music in evoking genuine feelings

The difference between transactional advertising and brand-building storytelling

Why brands should focus on long-term impact rather than short-term gains

Marcus also shared the following advice for brands looking to tap into their local markets and create meaningful campaigns:

Understand the community’s values before launching a campaign Use real-life elements that reflect the region’s culture Ensure the campaign has lasting value, going beyond seasonal themes

“The lesson is simple: emotional truth scales. The holiday commercials we created for STCU work so well because they didn’t sell—they resonated. We weren’t chasing impressions; we were reflecting the community back to itself. Most brands are addicted to short-term metrics and forget that lasting impact comes from belonging, not targeting. You want your marketing to matter? Show up with authenticity, not algorithms,” said Chris Marcus, CEO of Colormatics.

To explore how Colormatics creates campaigns that blend creativity, authenticity, and community spirit, read the full interview here.

About Colormatics:

Colormatics is a digital marketing agency that offers creative and strategic solutions in video production, post-production, animation, VFX/3D, graphic design, photography, and media strategy and placement services. The agency has worked with well-known national brands and nascent startups, including regional, established companies, and international giants.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

