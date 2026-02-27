Colorado MotorSport Announces “Driven by Dreams,” a Father-Son Motorsport Documentary Set for 2026 Release

An intimate look at legacy, grit, and high-stakes endurance racing from a privately funded American team.

Colorado MotorSport announces the upcoming release of Driven by Dreams, a powerful father-son motorsport documentary scheduled to launch later this year. The film follows Craig and Zach Lumsden as they compete in some of the world’s most punishing racing arenas, offering an unfiltered look at high-stakes endurance racing and the emotional weight of chasing a shared legacy.

At the heart of Driven by Dreams is the story of Colorado MotorSport, a privately funded American team entering elite global competitions without factory backing or corporate safety nets. Craig Lumsden, a determined and seasoned competitor, races alongside his son Zach, a rising driver forging his own path in international motorsport. Together, they face not only extreme terrain and mechanical challenges, but also the complexities of building something meaningful as father and son.

The documentary captures their journey through Dakar-style rally raids, the intensity of Baja endurance racing, Morocco’s Rallye du Maroc, and the iconic Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Competing against factory-backed global teams with significantly larger budgets, the Lumsdens represent a rare presence in modern racing, one driven by belief, resilience, and family commitment.

Driven by Dreams reveals what it truly takes to pursue world-class motorsport as an independent team. Viewers witness raw behind-the-scenes moments: mechanical setbacks in remote desert landscapes, split-second decisions at race pace, high-pressure sponsorship conversations, and the quiet tension that comes with pushing each other toward excellence. Every race starts carries risk. Every finish line carries consequences.

Director Joseph Osorio shares that the inspiration behind the film extends beyond motorsport. “I wanted to focus on the people behind the helmets,” Osorio explains. “Craig and Zach are navigating more than competition. They are balancing business pressure, international logistics, and the emotional stakes of racing side by side as family. That dynamic raises the intensity of every decision.”

While motorsport provides the backdrop, the film’s broader impact lies in its exploration of legacy, grit, and generational ambition. The Lumsdens’ journey reflects a universal theme: betting on yourself when the odds suggest otherwise. It is a story about ambition passed from one generation to the next, about sacrifice behind the scenes, and about building a legacy that extends beyond podium finishes.

Visually, Driven by Dreams blends cinematic race footage across international terrain with intimate, vulnerable conversations that reveal the human side of elite competition. Rather than focusing solely on polished highlights, the documentary highlights the uncertainty, setbacks, and relentless preparation required to stand alongside globally funded teams.

As Colorado MotorSport prepares for the film’s official release, early screenings and media opportunities are being coordinated. Outlets covering sports, entrepreneurship, culture, and legacy storytelling are invited to connect for interviews, private screeners, and additional materials.

Driven by Dreams positions itself not only as a Father-Son Motorsport Documentary, but as a story of high-stakes endurance racing grounded in family, sacrifice, and belief.

For more information about Colorado MotorSport and updates on the film’s launch, visit https://cmsracingteam.com/.

