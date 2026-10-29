Collective Raises $100M for Full Stack AI Financial OS Powering the Solopreneur Revolution

As the number of solo businesses surges past 30M, Collective’s ARR is growing 120% annually and has already helped solo business owners save an estimated $350 million in taxes

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Collective, the AI-native financial operating system for Businesses-of-One, today announced $100 million in new funding to accelerate its mission of building the agentic financial OS for solo entrepreneurs. The round includes a $40 million Series B led by General Catalyst, QED Investors, and Gradient Ventures, along with Intuit Ventures, FT Partners, and SemperVirens, alongside a $60 million growth facility from General Catalyst’s Customer Value Fund to fuel customer acquisition. The funding will also be used to accelerate Collective’s product development in banking and insurance.

Solo Businesses’ Problem: Backoffice Tasks Take Valuable Time & Costs

Artificial intelligence is sparking an unprecedented entrepreneurial renaissance, empowering a solo operator to produce the output of a larger business. The U.S. now has 30 million solo businesses, and their revenue is skyrocketing. According to a recent Stripe report, the number of solo operators generating $1M/year doubled between 2023 and 2025, while those earning $10M/year tripled. However, as these businesses scale, they hit a critical bottleneck: the back office. Solo operators are forced to stitch together a patchwork of disconnected software for bookkeeping, payroll, and taxes, all while paying high fees to traditional CPAs. Instead of focusing on growth, owners lose hundreds of hours to administrative tasks, while missing out on critical tax savings.

“Collective has been an absolute godsend,” said Eddy Adams, a Graphic Designer who uses Collective. “Working as a self-employed designer, I can offload most of my tax responsibilities and focus on my daily workload. Through the s-corp setup, I also save tens of thousands of dollars in taxes every year. Their service pays for itself!”

Collective’s Solution: A Self-Driving Financial OS for Businesses of One

Collective eliminates this friction by delivering an AI-native, full-stack financial operating system for solo businesses. Rather than giving business owners more software to operate, Collective’s platform does the work in the background by combining AI with financial infrastructure to autonomously anticipate, coordinate, and execute workflows.

Key features include:

Business Setup : Automates entity formation (LLC, etc) to ensure optimal legal and tax structures.

: Automates entity formation (LLC, etc) to ensure optimal legal and tax structures. Accounting : Bookkeeping that categorizes expenses and reconciles accounts.

: Bookkeeping that categorizes expenses and reconciles accounts. Invoicing : Eliminates administrative busywork through streamlined invoicing tools.

: Eliminates administrative busywork through streamlined invoicing tools. Payroll : Simplifies salary processing to ensure owners maximize tax savings compliantly.

: Simplifies salary processing to ensure owners maximize tax savings compliantly. Taxes : Autonomous tax preparation, filing, and ongoing optimization to maximize savings.

: Autonomous tax preparation, filing, and ongoing optimization to maximize savings. Business Insurance : Offers integrated coverage options to protect owners from liability and risk.

: Offers integrated coverage options to protect owners from liability and risk. Health Insurance : Connects solo founders with instant, affordable health coverage options.

: Connects solo founders with instant, affordable health coverage options. Support: World class human support team powered by AI to resolve 50% of support requests autonomously while maintaining 4.5 star satisfaction.

“AI is leveling the playing field, making it possible for a single individual to build a powerful, highly profitable enterprise,” said Hooman Radfar, co-founder and CEO of Collective. “Traditional accounting firms scale by adding people. Collective scales with intelligence. Every workflow we automate and every part of the financial stack we bring onto the platform increases what Collective can do for our members. We’re building toward a world where a Business-of-One can access the financial capabilities of a much larger company without having to build the team behind it.”

Rapid Growth to Become the Largest Financial Platform for Solo Businesses

As the number of solopreneurs explodes past 30M, Collective has quickly emerged as the largest platform to serve their needs, and ARR is growing 120% year-over-year. To date, the platform has saved solopreneurs an estimated $350 million in collective taxes, proving the massive economic impact of bringing enterprise-grade financial optimization to the individual founder. For Collective’s highest income earners, owners are saving up to $40,000 per year in taxes.

“With CVF, we look for companies with high-quality unit economics and a large market opportunity,” said Pranav Singhvi, Partner and co-head of CVF, General Catalyst. “We see solo businesses as one of the most dynamic segments of the economy, and we expect that trend to accelerate as AI advances. Collective has built a one-stop shop for their financial needs. Their vision and track record make Collective exactly the kind of company CVF was designed for.”

Solo business owners can learn more at https://www.collective.com/.

About Collective

Collective is the AI-native financial operating system for Businesses-of-One. Built from the ground up to do financial work, Collective brings together accounting, bookkeeping, payroll, tax, and financial services in one connected platform, giving self-employed entrepreneurs the capabilities of a corporate finance department without having to build one.Collective is backed by General Catalyst, QED Investors, Gradient Ventures, Intuit Ventures, FT Partners, SemperVirens, Expa, Sound Ventures, The General Partnership, and Better Tomorrow Ventures, alongside leading technology founders, CEOs, and investors including Nikesh Arora, Ashton Kutcher, Elad Gil, Dylan Field, Garrett Camp, David Steinberg, Gokul Rajaram, Aaron Levie, Steve Chen, Sam Yam, and Kevin Lin. Learn more at Collective.com.

Riley Munks

Press Contact

Collective

press@collective.com

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SOURCE Collective