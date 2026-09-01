Coffman Engineers Names Justin Freeman Vice President of Energy

Freeman to lead Coffman’s unified Energy market strategy across traditional, renewable, and emerging energy sectors

Summary: Coffman Engineers has named Justin Freeman, PE, as Vice President of Energy, bringing together the firm’s oil and gas, alternative energy, and carbon capture and hydrogen services under a unified market strategy.

Coffman Engineers, Inc. (Coffman), a multidiscipline engineering consulting firm, has named Justin Freeman, PE, Vice President of Energy.

In this role, Justin will lead Coffman’s unified Energy market, bringing together the firm’s Oil & Gas, Alternative Energy, and CCUS & Hydrogen services to strengthen collaboration, technical capabilities, and client service across the energy sector.

As energy technologies and infrastructure continue to evolve, Coffman has aligned its traditional and emerging energy sectors under one Energy market. This structure enhances collaboration across offices and disciplines while helping clients navigate projects that increasingly incorporate multiple energy technologies and systems.

Justin brings more than two decades of engineering and project leadership experience in the energy industry. During his career at Coffman, he has helped grow the firm’s presence across conventional and emerging energy markets, supporting clients through complex projects while fostering collaboration among multidiscipline teams.

“Justin brings a unique depth of experience in the energy sector and a firm understanding of all components of the project life cycle, from funding through commissioning”, said Dave Ruff, CEO and COB, Coffman Engineers. “He has a clear vision for making the consulting experience a value multiplier for our clients. Justin’s new role builds upon our long history of service to the industry and helps us solve even more complex problems for tomorrow’s energy needs.”

“We see clients navigating a rapidly changing energy landscape that blends traditional and advanced technologies. Every project is unique,” said Freeman. “By bringing our broad energy experience together under one strategy, we can better coordinate our disciplines and support clients as they evaluate opportunities across a range of energy technologies.”

Coffman’s Energy team supports clients across a broad range of markets including oil and gas, transmission and distribution, renewable power generation, energy storage, advanced nuclear, bioenergy, carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS), hydrogen, chemical and heavy industrial facilities. By leveraging technical experience from across the firm’s national network, Coffman helps clients develop and deliver resilient, reliable, and forward-looking energy solutions.

Learn more about Justin Freeman and Coffman’s energy services: https://www.coffman.com/news/coffman-names-justin-freeman-vice-president-of-energy/

About Coffman Engineers, Inc.

Coffman Engineers is a multidiscipline engineering consulting firm that offers clients local, personalized services by integrating many engineering disciplines including civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, fire protection, and other specialties. Coffman has 900+ employees in 24 offices across the US committed to the team effort it takes to build a better world. Visit coffman.com or connect with us on social media.

Contact:

Karma Torres, Senior Manager

Corporate Marketing

907.276.6664

karma.torres@coffman.com

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SOURCE: Coffman Engineers, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire