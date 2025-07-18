Coeur d’Alene Bancorp Announces Its Second Quarter 2025 Results

Coeur d’Alene Bancorp (OTC Pink:CDAB), the parent company of bankcda, is pleased to announce its results for the second quarter 2025.

Coeur d’Alene Bancorp today reported net income of $372,894 or $0.20 per share for the second quarter 2025, compared to $383,459 or $0.20 per share for the second quarter 2024. Net income of $622,653 or $0.33 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was also reported, compared to $768,893 or $0.41 per share for the six months ended 2024. All results are unaudited.

As of June 30, 2025, total consolidated assets were $227.0 million, a decrease of $12.7 million or 5.3% compared to June 30, 2024. Gross loans ended the period at $137.6 million compared to $120.6 million as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $17.0 million or 14.1%. Total deposits were $195.4 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $196.8 million as of June 30, 2024, a 0.7% decrease.

“Our balance sheet remains strong with continued loan growth and stable deposits. Our net interest margin continues to improve as deposit pricing pressure eases and cashflow from our bond portfolio allows for higher reinvestment rates. Net income remains below historic levels due to increased overhead as we continue our branch expansion. We will be opening our second branch in Washington state in Richland during the third quarter. Management and the Board believe strategic branch additions, coupled with technology, will allow us to meet our future growth objectives.” said Wes Veach, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Highlights:

Diluted earnings per share were $0.32 for six months ended 2025 versus $0.40 per share for six months ended 2025.

Net book value per share ended the quarter at $12.86 compared to $11.44 from one year ago.

Annualized return on average asset (ROAA) was 0.54% and annualized return on average equity (ROAE) was 5.25% for six months ended 2025, compared to 0.65% and 7.39% for six months ended 2024, respectively.

Total assets ended the period at $227.0 million compared to $239.8 million as of June 30, 2024, a decrease of 5.3%.

Gross loans were $137.6 million at quarter end, versus $120.6 million on June 30, 2024.

Total deposits were $195.4 million, compared to $196.8 million as of June 30, 2024, a decrease of 0.7%.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net interest margin was 3.86%, compared to 3.17% for six months ended June 30, 2024.

Asset quality remains strong with nonperforming assets to Tier 1 capital of 0.61% as of June 30, 2025.

We continue to be FIVE Star-rated from Bauer Financial, which is their highest rating.

We continue to far exceed the minimum community bank leverage ratio.

Coeur d’Alene Bancorp, parent company of bankcda, is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho with branches in Coeur d’Alene, Hayden, Post Falls, Kellogg, Spokane, and a loan production office in Spokane Valley.

For more information, visit www.bankcda.bank or contact Wes Veach at 208-415-5006.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, among other things, certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “projects,” “outlook” or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current belief and expectations of the Coeur d’Alene Bancorp’s management team and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond Coeur d’Alene Bancorp’s control). Although Coeur d’Alene Bancorp believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, Coeur d’Alene Bancorp can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by Coeur d’Alene Bancorp or any other person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by Coeur d’Alene Bancorp will be achieved.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Coeur d’Alene Bancorp or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Coeur d’Alene Bancorp does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

Balance Sheet Overview

(Unaudited)

Jun 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2025 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 11,533,346 $ 10,902,275 $ 6,523,357 Securities available for sale, at fair value 68,167,726 100,236,264 77,684,462 Net loans 134,990,764 118,419,948 134,049,508 Other assets 12,356,101 10,229,007 12,821,221 Total assets $ 227,047,937 $ 239,787,495 $ 231,078,548 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity: Total deposits $ 195,438,280 $ 196,809,232 $ 193,995,705 Borrowings – 15,500,000 6,000,000 Capital lease liability 1,418,758 371,979 1,436,798 Other liabilities 5,773,133 5,478,268 5,784,565 Shareholders’ equity 24,417,766 21,628,016 23,861,479 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 227,047,937 $ 239,787,495 $ 231,078,548 Ratios: Return on average assets 0.54 % 0.65 % 0.42 % Return on average equity 5.25 % 7.39 % 4.26 % Community bank leverage ratio 11.42 % 10.47 % 10.74 % Net interest margin (YTD) 3.86 % 3.17 % 3.62 % Efficiency Ratio (YTD) 76.57 % 75.31 % 79.20 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.07 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Nonperforming assets to tier 1 capital 0.61 % 0.00 % 0.00 %

Income Statement Overview

(unaudited)

For the three months ended For the six months ended Jun 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2024 Interest income $ 2,888,832 $ 2,660,862 $ 5,744,976 $ 5,305,414 Interest expense 667,901 845,539 1,469,231 1,626,484 Net interest income 2,220,931 1,815,324 4,275,745 3,678,930 Loan loss provision 106,500 2,812 213,000 2,812 Noninterest income 240,986 238,065 457,065 452,977 Salaries and employee benefits 1,048,313 875,877 2,048,429 1,779,658 Occupancy expense 219,222 165,459 455,818 337,726 Loss on sale, net of gains – – – 23,005 Other noninterest expense 557,823 510,658 1,119,701 994,271 Income before income taxes 530,057 498,582 895,863 994,435 Income tax expense 157,164 115,123 273,210 225,542 Net income $ 372,894 $ 383,459 $ 622,653 $ 768,893

