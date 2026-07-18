Cody Shelley Named 2026 International Auctioneer Champion of the Men’s Division

The National Auction Association (NAA) has named Cody Shelley of Burleson, TX the 2026 Men’s International Auctioneer Champion following the International Auctioneer Championship (IAC), held during the NAA’s 77th Annual Conference & Show in San Antonio.

Recognized as the auction profession’s most prestigious competition, contestants conduct simulated live auctions using the signature rhythmic chant that has become synonymous with auctioneering. Judges evaluate far more than speed, scoring competitors on clarity, accuracy, cadence, professionalism, stage presence, and interview performance.

Shelley, Owner of Shelley Auction Services, competed against many of the nation’s top auction professionals to earn the championship title.

“I told God if it was my turn and he saw it fit for me to be crowned champion today, he would do that. And he did. I’m forever and eternally grateful for that,” said Shelley. “This contest changed who I am personally and professionally. I am unbelievably honored to be your 2026 International Auctioneer Champion.”

In addition to receiving a championship trophy, ring, and $10,000 cash award, Shelley will serve as an ambassador for the National Auction Association and the auction profession throughout the coming year, representing the industry at events, educational programs, and media opportunities.

The International Auctioneer Championship celebrates excellence across every sector of the auction industry, including real estate, livestock, automobiles, fundraising, heavy equipment, personal property, and specialty auctions.

About the National Auction Association

The National Auction Association is the world’s largest professional association dedicated to auction professionals. Founded in 1949, the NAA provides education, advocacy, and resources that promote the auction method of marketing while serving auction professionals throughout the United States and around the world.

Media Contact

Joelle Conway-Jamvold

Director of Communications

National Auction Association

jjamvold@auctioneers.org

(913) 563-5429

SOURCE: National Auction Association

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire