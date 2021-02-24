Code Corporation Expands European Sales Leadership Team

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Code Corporation, a global leader in barcode scanning and data capture technologies, today announced it has expanded its management team based in the Netherlands. Industry veteran, Thomas Rissmann has been promoted to Software Sales Director, EMEA and Jessica Foo has joined the company as Software Sales Manager, EMEA.

“Code Corporation has experienced tremendous growth and is expanding new market opportunities in EMEA regions,” said Kent Hansen, CEO of Code Corporation. “We know these successful efforts are made possible by our extremely talented sales team based in Europe. We look forward to working with Thomas in his new role and welcome Jessica with open arms to the Code sales management team.”

Thomas Rissmann has been an active leader in the data capture industry for more than 25 years, working with global companies including resellers, distributors and vendors. As the new director of Software Sales, he will be responsible for implementing and directing the sales activities, defining the actions required and identifying new market opportunities in the European, Middle East and African regions. He obtained a master’s degree in International Business Studies at Justus-von-Liebig University in Giessen, Germany.

Rissmann has been with Code for more than 7 years, where he has successfully established an international network for CortexDecoder®.

CortexDecoder is Code’s world-class, enterprise-grade barcode decoder that integrates with mobile devices running iOS, Android, Windows, and Linux operating systems. Using proprietary decoding algorithms, it reads all major 1D, 2D, Postal, and Direct Part Marking (DPM) barcodes and symbologies—even if they are colored. Code’s scientists and experts have developed the algorithms to quickly decode even poor quality, damaged or curved barcodes with near zero-miss accuracy and reliability, with industry-leading speed.

Jessica Foo has more than a decade experience in consultative selling with global experience in sales, account, business development and product management in the electronics and IT industries. Prior to joining Code, she was with Super Micro Computer and Delta Electronics Europe, where she was actively involved in securing new business opportunities across various industries. She secured numerous major accounts, including NCR, Wincor-Nixdorf, Diebold (now both merged as Diebold Nixdorf), Ingenico, Philips Healthcare and TomTom.

To evaluate the performance of CortexDecoder on a mobile device, download the CortexScan demo application for either iOS or Android devices from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

About Code Corporation

For more than 20 years, Code Corporation has been an industry pioneer, leader, and champion for data capture innovation and has garnered more than 100 patents. By crafting and continuing to perfect its unique decoding algorithms, Code and its line of image-based scanning and decoding technology consistently deliver unparalleled performance companies around the world depend on every day. Code designs and manufactures a complete line of market-leading hardware and software data capture solutions. Code products are not only valued for providing a consistent level of workflow efficiency year after year, but also for their ergonomic design, durability, ease of customization, and seamless integration. Code is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah with offices in Boston and Amsterdam. For more, please visit www.codecorp.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Tim Rush



Springboard5



801-208-1100



[email protected]