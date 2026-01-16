CNH Moving Towards a Sustainable Future With CSR Initiative in India

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2026 / CNH

At CNH India, sustainability isn’t just a goal, it’s a responsibility. Through Haritdhara, CNH’s latest CSR initiative, they have created a self-sustaining Miyawaki forest near their Indore plant to restore biodiversity, recharge water systems, and support local communities.

Spread across 3,000 square metres, this green space uses native species and the Miyawaki method – a Japanese technique for rapidly creating dense, self-sustaining native forests – to accelerate growth, enhance carbon sequestration, and build climate resilience. By regenerating green cover around Sanjay Jalashaya, CNH is helping revive a vital water body, improve air quality, and create a thriving ecosystem for future generations.

Haritdhara means Green Earth, and that’s exactly what CNH is working toward.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH’s 35,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

